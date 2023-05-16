Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Gary Madine scored 25 goals for Blackpool after joining in 2020, but suffered a season-ending serious knee injury just seconds into their game at Bristol City earlier this season

Blackpool have released striker Gary Madine as well as goalkeeper Chris Maxwell following their relegation from the Championship this term.

Madine, 32, joined from Cardiff on an initial 18-month deal in January 2020 and helped the club win promotion from League One in 2020-21.

He missed the end of this season having suffered a serious knee injury.

Maxwell, 32, also joined in January 2020, and made 114 appearances during his time with the Seasiders.

The Tangerines also released Liam Bridcutt, Luke Garbutt, Harvey Hughes, Beryly Lubala, Kevin Stewart and Joe Strawn following their relegation to League One.

Meanwhile, Keshi Anderson, Stuart Moore, Curtis Nelson and Jordan Thorniley will also leave the club following the end of their contracts.

The club have triggered contract extensions to Callum Connolly, Kenny Dougall, CJ Hamilton, James Husband, Shayne Lavery, Luke Mariette, Will Squires, Tayt Trusty and Matty Virtue.