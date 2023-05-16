Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Chris Long is a former England Under-20 international

Crewe Alexandra striker Chris Long has signed a new one-year contract at the League Two club.

Long, 28, joined the Alex from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell almost two years ago and was out of contract this summer.

The former Everton player scored 10 goals in 32 league games in Crewe's relegation from League One in 2021-22.

His availability this term has been hampered by injury, with three goals coming from 10 appearances.

The Alex finished the campaign in 13th place in the League Two, 15 points clear of the relegation zone.