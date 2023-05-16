Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Tony Pennock is a former goalkeeper with Newport, Yeovil and Wigan

Haverfordwest boss Tony Pennock has signed a one-year contract extension with the Cymru Premier club.

Pennock left his role at Hull City at the end of the 2021-22 season and succeeded Nicky Hayen in July 2022.

The 52-year-old has guided County to Europa Conference League qualification after a play-off final win over Newtown.

European qualification triggered a clause in Pennock's contract which activated a one-year extension.

"I'm obviously still getting over the result on the weekend," Pennock told the club's website.

"But I always knew in the back of my mind that if we did qualify for Europe, it would trigger an extension to my contract, so I'm just pleased for the club that we've managed to achieve getting in to Europe."