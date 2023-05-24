Close menu
Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston0MotherwellMotherwell1

Livingston v Motherwell

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Follow live coverage

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1George
  • 2Devlin
  • 23De Lucas
  • 4Parkes
  • 11Montaño
  • 24Kelly
  • 33Oméonga
  • 12Brandon
  • 17Kelly
  • 19Nouble
  • 9Anderson

Substitutes

  • 7Bahamboula
  • 8Pittman
  • 16Bradley
  • 18Holt
  • 22Shinnie
  • 28Guthrie
  • 29Penrice
  • 32Hamilton

Motherwell

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinn
  • 66ButcherSubstituted forMugabiat 22'minutes
  • 20Blaney
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 27Goss
  • 18Cornelius
  • 24Furlong
  • 7Spittal
  • 21Mandron
  • 9van Veen

Substitutes

  • 5Mugabi
  • 13Oxborough
  • 15Aitchison
  • 17McKinstry
  • 22Johnston
  • 26Tierney
  • 38Miller
  • 49Ferrie
  • 99Obika
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Paul McGinn (Motherwell).

  2. Post update

    Bruce Anderson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Paul McGinn (Motherwell).

  4. Post update

    Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Motherwell. Stephen O'Donnell tries a through ball, but Blair Spittal is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stephen Kelly (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bruce Anderson.

  7. Post update

    James Furlong (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Brandon (Livingston).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell).

  10. Post update

    Cristian Montaño (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Bruce Anderson (Livingston).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Bevis Mugabi replaces Calum Butcher because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Calum Butcher (Motherwell).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stephen Kelly (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bruce Anderson.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Paul McGinn (Motherwell).

  19. Post update

    Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Livingston

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    8.61

  2. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    8.79

  3. Squad number23Player nameDe Lucas
    Average rating

    8.61

  4. Squad number4Player nameParkes
    Average rating

    8.89

  5. Squad number11Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    9.15

  6. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    8.36

  7. Squad number33Player nameOméonga
    Average rating

    8.48

  8. Squad number12Player nameBrandon
    Average rating

    8.24

  9. Squad number17Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    8.92

  10. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    8.89

  11. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    9.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Motherwell

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    3.56

  2. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    3.89

  3. Squad number66Player nameButcher
    Average rating

    3.83

  4. Squad number20Player nameBlaney
    Average rating

    4.05

  5. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    3.48

  6. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    3.50

  7. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    2.82

  8. Squad number24Player nameFurlong
    Average rating

    3.58

  9. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    4.00

  10. Squad number21Player nameMandron
    Average rating

    4.45

  11. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    1.95

Substitutes

  1. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    8.83

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport