Livingston v Motherwell

Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1George
- 2Devlin
- 23De Lucas
- 4Parkes
- 11Montaño
- 24Kelly
- 33Oméonga
- 12Brandon
- 17Kelly
- 19Nouble
- 9Anderson
Substitutes
- 7Bahamboula
- 8Pittman
- 16Bradley
- 18Holt
- 22Shinnie
- 28Guthrie
- 29Penrice
- 32Hamilton
Motherwell
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Kelly
- 16McGinn
- 66ButcherSubstituted forMugabiat 22'minutes
- 20Blaney
- 2O'Donnell
- 27Goss
- 18Cornelius
- 24Furlong
- 7Spittal
- 21Mandron
- 9van Veen
Substitutes
- 5Mugabi
- 13Oxborough
- 15Aitchison
- 17McKinstry
- 22Johnston
- 26Tierney
- 38Miller
- 49Ferrie
- 99Obika
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Bruce Anderson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul McGinn (Motherwell).
Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Motherwell. Stephen O'Donnell tries a through ball, but Blair Spittal is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Stephen Kelly (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bruce Anderson.
James Furlong (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Brandon (Livingston).
Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell).
Post update
Cristian Montaño (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruce Anderson (Livingston).
Substitution, Motherwell. Bevis Mugabi replaces Calum Butcher because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Calum Butcher (Motherwell).
Attempt missed. Stephen Kelly (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bruce Anderson.
Foul by Paul McGinn (Motherwell).
Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.
Livingston
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameGeorgeAverage rating
8.61
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
8.79
- Squad number23Player nameDe LucasAverage rating
8.61
- Squad number4Player nameParkesAverage rating
8.89
- Squad number11Player nameCristian MontañoAverage rating
9.15
- Squad number24Player nameKellyAverage rating
8.36
- Squad number33Player nameOméongaAverage rating
8.48
- Squad number12Player nameBrandonAverage rating
8.24
- Squad number17Player nameKellyAverage rating
8.92
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
8.89
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
9.00
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Motherwell
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
3.56
- Squad number16Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
3.89
- Squad number66Player nameButcherAverage rating
3.83
- Squad number20Player nameBlaneyAverage rating
4.05
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
3.48
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
3.50
- Squad number18Player nameCorneliusAverage rating
2.82
- Squad number24Player nameFurlongAverage rating
3.58
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number21Player nameMandronAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
1.95
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
8.83