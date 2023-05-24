Close menu
Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers0HeartsHeart of Midlothian1

Rangers v Heart of Midlothian

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1McGregorBooked at 37mins
  • 2Tavernier
  • 16Souttar
  • 38King
  • 3Yilmaz
  • 4Lundstram
  • 43Raskin
  • 18Kamara
  • 13Cantwell
  • 20Morelos
  • 30Sakala

Substitutes

  • 7Hagi
  • 8Jack
  • 17Matondo
  • 23Wright
  • 28McCrorie
  • 31Barisic
  • 37Arfield
  • 44Devine
  • 51Lowry

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Clark
  • 12Atkinson
  • 21Sibbick
  • 72Hill
  • 15Rowles
  • 14Devlin
  • 5Haring
  • 88Oda
  • 9Shankland
  • 17Forrest
  • 30Ginnelly

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 7Grant
  • 8Kiomourtzoglou
  • 13Stewart
  • 16Halliday
  • 18McKay
  • 20Neilson
  • 45Tait
  • 61Kuol
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away7

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Allan McGregor (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).

  3. Post update

    Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Ridvan Yilmaz.

  5. Post update

    Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kye Rowles (Heart of Midlothian).

  7. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. John Souttar tries a through ball, but Todd Cantwell is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Zander Clark.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicolas Raskin (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.

  10. Post update

    John Souttar (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kye Rowles (Heart of Midlothian).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Glen Kamara (Rangers).

  13. Post update

    Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Todd Cantwell (Rangers).

  16. Post update

    Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leon King (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolas Raskin.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Todd Cantwell (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Rangers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    4.88

  2. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    4.40

  3. Squad number16Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    4.80

  4. Squad number38Player nameKing
    Average rating

    4.77

  5. Squad number3Player nameYilmaz
    Average rating

    4.56

  6. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    4.45

  7. Squad number43Player nameRaskin
    Average rating

    4.39

  8. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    4.51

  9. Squad number13Player nameCantwell
    Average rating

    4.80

  10. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    4.17

  11. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    4.30

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Heart of Midlothian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number28Player nameClark
    Average rating

    6.81

  2. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    6.54

  3. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    6.58

  4. Squad number72Player nameHill
    Average rating

    6.59

  5. Squad number15Player nameRowles
    Average rating

    6.65

  6. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    6.57

  7. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    6.79

  8. Squad number88Player nameOda
    Average rating

    7.05

  9. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    7.37

  10. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    6.71

  11. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    6.57

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

