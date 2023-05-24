Rangers v Heart of Midlothian

Allan McGregor (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1McGregorBooked at 37mins
- 2Tavernier
- 16Souttar
- 38King
- 3Yilmaz
- 4Lundstram
- 43Raskin
- 18Kamara
- 13Cantwell
- 20Morelos
- 30Sakala
Substitutes
- 7Hagi
- 8Jack
- 17Matondo
- 23Wright
- 28McCrorie
- 31Barisic
- 37Arfield
- 44Devine
- 51Lowry
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Clark
- 12Atkinson
- 21Sibbick
- 72Hill
- 15Rowles
- 14Devlin
- 5Haring
- 88Oda
- 9Shankland
- 17Forrest
- 30Ginnelly
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 7Grant
- 8Kiomourtzoglou
- 13Stewart
- 16Halliday
- 18McKay
- 20Neilson
- 45Tait
- 61Kuol
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Booking
Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).
Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Ridvan Yilmaz.
Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kye Rowles (Heart of Midlothian).
Offside, Rangers. John Souttar tries a through ball, but Todd Cantwell is caught offside.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Zander Clark.
Attempt saved. Nicolas Raskin (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.
John Souttar (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kye Rowles (Heart of Midlothian).
Foul by Glen Kamara (Rangers).
Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Todd Cantwell (Rangers).
Post update
Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian).
Attempt saved. Leon King (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolas Raskin.
Attempt blocked. Todd Cantwell (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Rangers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number16Player nameSouttarAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number38Player nameKingAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number3Player nameYilmazAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number43Player nameRaskinAverage rating
4.39
- Squad number18Player nameKamaraAverage rating
4.51
- Squad number13Player nameCantwellAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number20Player nameMorelosAverage rating
4.17
- Squad number30Player nameSakalaAverage rating
4.30
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Heart of Midlothian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number28Player nameClarkAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number72Player nameHillAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number15Player nameRowlesAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number88Player nameOdaAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number9Player nameShanklandAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
6.57
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet