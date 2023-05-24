Hibernian v Celtic

Goal! Hibernian 0, Celtic 1. Reo Hatate (Celtic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot.
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Marshall
- 2Miller
- 25Fish
- 4Hanlon
- 26Egan-Riley
- 16Stevenson
- 8Doyle-Hayes
- 14Jeggo
- 11Newell
- 23Youan
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 3Cabraja
- 12Cadden
- 13Hoppe
- 17Devlin
- 18Henderson
- 22McKirdy
- 31Johnson
- 32Campbell
- 33Bushiri
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 29Bain
- 56Ralston
- 4Starfelt
- 18Kobayashi
- 25Bernabei
- 41Hatate
- 24Iwata
- 42McGregor
- 11Abada
- 19Oh
- 9HaksabanovicSubstituted forMaedaat 22'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hart
- 3Taylor
- 8Furuhashi
- 14Turnbull
- 17Neves Filipe
- 33O'Riley
- 38Maeda
- 49Forrest
- 57Welsh
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home22%
- Away78%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Penalty Celtic. Callum McGregor draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Scott Bain (Celtic).
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Alexandro Bernabei.
Post update
Reo Hatate (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Ralston with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alexandro Bernabei (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomoki Iwata.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Anthony Ralston.
Post update
Attempt missed. Élie Youan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Daizen Maeda (Celtic).
Post update
Lewis Miller (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Daizen Maeda replaces Sead Haksabanovic because of an injury.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Liel Abada.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Hibernian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMarshallAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number2Player nameMillerAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number25Player nameFishAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number4Player nameHanlonAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number26Player nameCJ Egan-RileyAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number8Player nameDoyle-HayesAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number14Player nameJeggoAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number23Player nameYouanAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number15Player nameNisbetAverage rating
6.96
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number29Player nameBainAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number18Player nameKobayashiAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number25Player nameBernabeiAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number24Player nameIwataAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number19Player nameOh Hyeon-GyuAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovicAverage rating
7.36
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
5.56