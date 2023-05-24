Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian0CelticCeltic1

Hibernian v Celtic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Follow live coverage

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Marshall
  • 2Miller
  • 25Fish
  • 4Hanlon
  • 26Egan-Riley
  • 16Stevenson
  • 8Doyle-Hayes
  • 14Jeggo
  • 11Newell
  • 23Youan
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 3Cabraja
  • 12Cadden
  • 13Hoppe
  • 17Devlin
  • 18Henderson
  • 22McKirdy
  • 31Johnson
  • 32Campbell
  • 33Bushiri

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 29Bain
  • 56Ralston
  • 4Starfelt
  • 18Kobayashi
  • 25Bernabei
  • 41Hatate
  • 24Iwata
  • 42McGregor
  • 11Abada
  • 19Oh
  • 9HaksabanovicSubstituted forMaedaat 22'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hart
  • 3Taylor
  • 8Furuhashi
  • 14Turnbull
  • 17Neves Filipe
  • 33O'Riley
  • 38Maeda
  • 49Forrest
  • 57Welsh
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home5
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Goal! Hibernian 0, Celtic 1. Reo Hatate (Celtic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot.

  2. Post update

    Penalty Celtic. Callum McGregor draws a foul in the penalty area.

  3. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) after a foul in the penalty area.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Scott Bain (Celtic).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Alexandro Bernabei.

  7. Post update

    Reo Hatate (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

  9. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Ralston with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexandro Bernabei (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomoki Iwata.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Anthony Ralston.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Élie Youan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Daizen Maeda (Celtic).

  15. Post update

    Lewis Miller (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Daizen Maeda replaces Sead Haksabanovic because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Liel Abada.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Hibernian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    5.91

  2. Squad number2Player nameMiller
    Average rating

    6.02

  3. Squad number25Player nameFish
    Average rating

    6.23

  4. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    5.79

  5. Squad number26Player nameCJ Egan-Riley
    Average rating

    5.51

  6. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    5.51

  7. Squad number8Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number14Player nameJeggo
    Average rating

    6.12

  9. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    6.33

  10. Squad number23Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    6.98

  11. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    6.96

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number29Player nameBain
    Average rating

    7.52

  2. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    7.43

  3. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    7.11

  4. Squad number18Player nameKobayashi
    Average rating

    6.68

  5. Squad number25Player nameBernabei
    Average rating

    7.26

  6. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    7.35

  7. Squad number24Player nameIwata
    Average rating

    7.27

  8. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.28

  9. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    7.67

  10. Squad number19Player nameOh Hyeon-Gyu
    Average rating

    7.46

  11. Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovic
    Average rating

    7.36

Substitutes

  1. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    5.56

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport