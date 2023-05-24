Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United0KilmarnockKilmarnock1

Dundee United v Kilmarnock

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 31Newman
  • 27Ayina
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 6Graham
  • 7Niskanen
  • 14Sibbald
  • 23Harkes
  • 18McGrath
  • 3McMann
  • 9Fletcher
  • 8Pawlett

Substitutes

  • 1Birighitti
  • 10Djoum
  • 12Edwards
  • 15Middleton
  • 19Levitt
  • 22Freeman
  • 25Fotheringham
  • 39Thomson
  • 44Macleod

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-2

  • 20Walker
  • 2Mayo
  • 5Taylor
  • 6Stokes
  • 11Armstrong
  • 17LyonsBooked at 26mins
  • 31Polworth
  • 24Chambers
  • 7McKenzie
  • 26Doidge
  • 23Vassell

Substitutes

  • 1Hemming
  • 3Dorsett
  • 4Power
  • 8Alston
  • 10Jones
  • 14Sanders
  • 15Murray
  • 16Robinson
  • 27Cameron
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home3
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

  2. Post update

    Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Mayo (Kilmarnock).

  4. Post update

    Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Dundee United. Ross Graham tries a through ball, but Jamie McGrath is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock).

  9. Post update

    Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lewis Mayo.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ash Taylor.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Sibbald with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ash Taylor.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Fletcher with a headed pass.

  15. Booking

    Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).

  17. Post update

    Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke Chambers (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  20. Post update

    Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Dundee United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number31Player nameNewman
    Average rating

    5.23

  2. Squad number27Player nameAyina
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    3.89

  4. Squad number6Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    5.27

  5. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    4.69

  6. Squad number14Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    5.05

  7. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    4.83

  8. Squad number18Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    5.67

  9. Squad number3Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    4.78

  10. Squad number9Player nameFletcher
    Average rating

    5.36

  11. Squad number8Player namePawlett
    Average rating

    5.55

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Kilmarnock

Starting XI

  1. Squad number20Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    8.07

  2. Squad number2Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    7.50

  3. Squad number5Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    7.29

  4. Squad number6Player nameStokes
    Average rating

    7.31

  5. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    8.08

  6. Squad number17Player nameLyons
    Average rating

    7.91

  7. Squad number31Player namePolworth
    Average rating

    7.82

  8. Squad number24Player nameChambers
    Average rating

    7.67

  9. Squad number7Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    8.17

  10. Squad number26Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    7.27

  11. Squad number23Player nameVassell
    Average rating

    8.67

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

