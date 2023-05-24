Dundee United v Kilmarnock

Attempt missed. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 31Newman
- 27Ayina
- 4Mulgrew
- 6Graham
- 7Niskanen
- 14Sibbald
- 23Harkes
- 18McGrath
- 3McMann
- 9Fletcher
- 8Pawlett
Substitutes
- 1Birighitti
- 10Djoum
- 12Edwards
- 15Middleton
- 19Levitt
- 22Freeman
- 25Fotheringham
- 39Thomson
- 44Macleod
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-2
- 20Walker
- 2Mayo
- 5Taylor
- 6Stokes
- 11Armstrong
- 17LyonsBooked at 26mins
- 31Polworth
- 24Chambers
- 7McKenzie
- 26Doidge
- 23Vassell
Substitutes
- 1Hemming
- 3Dorsett
- 4Power
- 8Alston
- 10Jones
- 14Sanders
- 15Murray
- 16Robinson
- 27Cameron
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Mayo (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.
Post update
Offside, Dundee United. Ross Graham tries a through ball, but Jamie McGrath is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lewis Mayo.
Post update
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Sibbald with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Post update
Attempt saved. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Fletcher with a headed pass.
Booking
Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Hand ball by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Attempt missed. Luke Chambers (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Dundee United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameNewmanAverage rating
5.23
- Squad number27Player nameAyinaAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number4Player nameMulgrewAverage rating
3.89
- Squad number6Player nameGrahamAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number7Player nameNiskanenAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number14Player nameSibbaldAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number18Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number3Player nameMcMannAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number9Player nameFletcherAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number8Player namePawlettAverage rating
5.55
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Kilmarnock
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameWalkerAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number2Player nameMayoAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number5Player nameTaylorAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number6Player nameStokesAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number11Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number17Player nameLyonsAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number31Player namePolworthAverage rating
7.82
- Squad number24Player nameChambersAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number7Player nameMcKenzieAverage rating
8.17
- Squad number26Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number23Player nameVassellAverage rating
8.67
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet