Ross County v St Johnstone

Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Laidlaw
- 15Watson
- 5Baldwin
- 30Smith
- 2Randall
- 42Kenneh
- 14Loturi
- 16Harmon
- 10Dhanda
- 17Murray
- 26WhiteBooked at 18mins
Substitutes
- 3Purrington
- 4Cancola
- 11Sims
- 21Munro
- 22Tillson
- 25Samuel
St Johnstone
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 20Sinclair
- 2Brown
- 6Gordon
- 4Considine
- 19Montgomery
- 13McGowan
- 14Wright
- 18MacPherson
- 25Ballantyne
- 23Carey
- 7May
Substitutes
- 3Gallacher
- 5Mitchell
- 9Kane
- 10Wotherspoon
- 16Rudden
- 26McLennan
- 29Murphy
- 30Wills
- 34Phillips
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Offside, St. Johnstone. Cameron MacPherson tries a through ball, but Stevie May is caught offside.
Post update
Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by George Harmon (Ross County).
Post update
Hand ball by Simon Murray (Ross County).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nohan Kenneh (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Offside, St. Johnstone. James Brown tries a through ball, but Stevie May is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 0, St. Johnstone 1. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Drey Wright.
Post update
Nohan Kenneh (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cammy Ballantyne II (St. Johnstone).
Booking
Jordan White (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Foul by Jordan White (Ross County).
Post update
Attempt missed. Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan McGowan.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Jack Baldwin (Ross County).
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Keith Watson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Graham Carey.
Post update
Simon Murray (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).
