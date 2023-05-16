Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manager Ange Postecoglou is prepared from summer exits from Celtic but is also ready to recruit players who can push the club to "another level altogether". (Football Scotland) external-link

AEK Athens attacker Levi Garcia, who has been linked with Celtic, is surprised by the transfer interest in him. (Sun) external-link

Former Rangers captain Craig Moore is interested in returning to Ibrox as sporting director. (Record) external-link

Fenerbahce are prepared to offer Rangers winger Ryan Kent £30,000 per week to join them this summer. (Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale could have up to five players signed up for next season before the end of the current campaign, including goalkeeper Jack Butland, defender Dujon Sterling and midfielder Kieran Dowell. (Record) external-link

Meanwhile, Beale expects Tom Lawrence back from injury a couple of weeks into pre-season, with the Rangers midfielder having been out since August. (Record) external-link

Bristol City are confident of signing Ross McCrorie from Aberdeen. (Bristol Live) external-link

Defender and midfielder McCrorie, 25, is close to a £2m move to Bristol City. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have targeted Go Ahead Eagles defender Jay Idzes and Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Defender Mikey Devlin "was questioning a lot" before Hibernian signed him up, having had an injury-plagued end to his spell at Aberdeen. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United defender Ross Graham still has developing to do, as manager Jim Goodwin explains the youngster's recent absence. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Dundee are ready to announce former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson as their new manager. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, head of recruitment Gary Ogilvie has left Dundee. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Announcements on VAR rulings inside grounds could be approved by leagues by the end of the year. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link