Last updated on .From the section Southend

Southend United hope a takeover will secure the club's long-term future

The High Court has adjourned a winding-up petition against Southend United by HM Revenue & Customs until 12 July.

The 56-day delay gives owner Ron Martin, who attended the court hearing on Wednesday, more time to sell the troubled National League club.

Chairman Martin, who has faced much criticism from fans, put Southend up for sale in March.

The club has been plagued by financial problems over the past 15 years.

There have been a number of previous winding-up petitions issued - one was dismissed on 1 March after a £1.4m payment to HMRC was made.

The Shrimpers finished the season one place and two points outside the National League play-off places.

Head coach Kevin Maher recently told BBC Essex he needed clarity about the club's future before he could look to improve his squad.