Ascot United manager Jamie Tompkins (left) and Newport Pagnell Town manager Gary Flinn (right) will meet in the FA Vase final at Wembley on Sunday

FA Vase final: Ascot United v Newport Pagnell Town Venue: Wembley Stadium Date: Sunday, 21 May Kick-off: 12:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Three Counties Radio, BBC Sport website and app

Ascot United say they are "well prepared" to take on the defending FA Vase holders Newport Pagnell Town at Wembley.

The two ninth-tier sides both had to come through penalty shootouts in their semi-final fixtures to book their place in Sunday's final.

In-form Ascot, the Yellamen, won their league title and promotion this season.

Their opponents, the Swans, have more big-stage experience having won the Vase last year.

"It will be very tough because Newport Pagnell are a great side," Ascot manager Jamie Tompkins told BBC Sport.

"Huge credit to them and their management for getting to Wembley in back-to-back seasons, it's a phenomenal achievement.

"They certainly have the upper hand in terms of experience but we are there to give it a really good go."

Newport Pagnell assistant manager Gary Chance believes both sides are evenly matched.

"They [Ascot] have won their league and not lost many matches this season so really statistically they are favourites," he told BBC Look East.

"But we have the experience after being in the final and winning it last year, so I think it will be a very close game."

'It's been a hell of a journey'

Ascot United celebrate their semi-final win that booked their place in the FA Vase final at Wembley

The FA Vase is contested by teams from the English ninth tier and below.

Newport Pagnell lifted the trophy last year after a convincing 3-0 win over Littlehampton Town.

For Ascot, it is the first time they have made it all the way to the final of the competition and their appearance at Wembley rubberstamps one of their best seasons to date.

The Berkshire club have just won the Combined Counties League Premier Division North title to gain promotion.

They have played nine games in total on their way to the FA Vase final, which is three more than Newport Pagnell, who did not have to come through qualifying and received a first-round bye as defending champions.

"It's been a hell of a journey," said Tompkins.

"It all started in the qualifying rounds in late August when we played in Long Crendon in Oxfordshire.

"Since then we have been all over the country, from Manchester to the Isle of Wight, and we have covered a lot of miles.

"No matter where we went, home or away, we tried to approach every game as if it was our Wembley, and I think that stood us in really good stead to progress all the way through.

"We've enjoyed every second of it."

'We have to win it'

Newport Pagnell Town are looking to become the fifth team to win the FA Vase in back-to-back seasons

Buckinghamshire-based Newport Pagnell, who play in the United Counties League Premier Division South, finished their season in third place and will be looking to make it back-to-back Wembley wins.

The last team to win consecutive FA Vase trophies was Whitley Bay in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

Most of their squad from last season remain and winger Kieran Barnes - who scored in last year's final - says it will be "mission accomplished" if they repeat the feat.

"Probably about 80% of our team came back after last season and that is a strength for us," said Barnes.

"We are winning the Vase again this year, back-to-back, we have to win it.

"There's still a buzz around the club and our fans, it's going to be a great day out at Wembley."