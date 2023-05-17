Hayley Lauder (right) up against Rangers' Rachel McLauchlan last month

SWPL: Celtic v Hearts, Rangers v Glasgow City Venue: Celtic Park, Ibrox Stadium Date: Sunday, 21 May Kick-off: 16:10 BST Coverage: Watch Rangers v Glasgow City on BBC Alba and both games on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

The SWPL title race could not have been set up "any better", says Glasgow City head coach Leanne Ross, as three teams fight for the league on the final day.

Ross' side are in the driving seat, two points clear of Sunday's opponents Rangers and Celtic, who host Hearts at the same time.

Of the top three, Rangers have the best goal difference but Celtic are only one behind.

"We know exactly what's at stake on Sunday," said Ross.

"There's a huge excitement within the dressing room, within the club. We've got a full week of training, which is nice, because it's not happened recently in terms of the busy fixtures that we've had. We'll be fully prepared.

"It's huge. There's obviously three teams that can still win the title. Probably in terms of excitement, probably the SWPL could've had written it any better for themselves."

Former Glasgow City player Ross, who replaced Eileen Gleeson mid-season, will not be following events at Celtic Park so she can "be fully focused on what we need to do".

"We need calm heads but most importantly we need to go and play," she added of the Ibrox contest.

"When we've got the ball, we need to be calm and composed and go and create opportunities to score but we need to defend really well because Rangers are a really dangerous team as well."