Will Swan made two substitute appearances for Forest and also had a loan spell with Port Vale before joining Mansfield

Mansfield Town have signed forward Will Swan from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee following his loan spell with the Stags this season.

Swann, 22, finished the season as top scorer with 10 goals in 34 appearances as the Stags narrowly missed out on the League Two play-offs by just one goal.

He has signed a three-year contract, with the option of a further year.

"It's exciting. We're delighted with what we've seen during the past nine months," said boss Nigel Clough.

"He fits the bill of a young striker with bags of potential and complements our other forward players. We look forward to seeing more goals from Will in the coming seasons."

Swan's signing will be ratified when the summer transfer window opens in June.