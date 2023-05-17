Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Richard Wood will leave Rotherham after helping the club to three promotions and the Papa Johns Trophy

Club captain Richard Wood and Wes Harding are among four players released by Championship side Rotherham.

Wood, 37, ends a nine-year stay at New York Stadium, in which he made 256 appearances.

Manager Matt Taylor announced at the end of the season Wood would be released on the expiry of his current contract on 30 June.

Harding, 26, has been a regular for the Millers since joining in 2020 but will become a free agent.

Goalkeeper Robbie Hemfrey, 21, and 19-year-old midfielder Mackenzie Warne are also leaving.

Wood has captained the club to three promotions, including the 2021-22 season when they set new club records for clean sheets and an unbeaten run, as well as lifting the Papa Johns Trophy.

He is expected to look for a new club having told Rotherham he will continue his playing career.

The club has also announced that it will discuss new terms with five other players whose current contracts expire next month, including last season's nine-goal top scorer Chiedozie Ogbene.

Defenders Tyler Blackett, Sean Morrison and Lee Peltier, and goalkeeper Josh Vickers are also expected to hold talks about new deals.

The club has exercised options to extend the contracts of midfielder Ben Wiles and defender Shane Ferguson until 2024.

Loan players Conor Coventry, Tariqe Fosu, Domingos Quina, Leo Hjelde, Bailey Wright and Grant Hall will all return to their parent clubs.