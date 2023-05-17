Close menu

Man City v Real Madrid: 10 great pictures as City reach Champions League final

On a special night for Manchester City, we've selected 10 great images from their Champions League semi-final win over Real Madrid.

Manchester City team bus arriving
Manchester City fans were out in force for their team's arrival at Etihad Stadium before kick-off
Thibaut Courtois saves from Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland almost scored in the first half with a header, but Real keeper Thibaut Courtois pulled off an incredible save to turn the ball past the post
Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland celebrate
Bernardo Silva opened the scoring for Manchester City with a neat finish before celebrating with Haaland
Bernardo Silva scores his second goal
Silva was at it again 15 minutes later, this time guiding a header past Courtois
Bernardo Silva celebrates
You can see what it means to Silva as he celebrates the goal that put Manchester City 2-0 up
Manuel Akanji celebrates
In the second half, Manuel Akanji increased City's lead with a header to make it 3-0
Pep Guardiola embraces Erling Haaland
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti could only look on as City manager Pep Guardiola embraced his star striker Haaland after being substituted
Julian Alvarez celebrates
It was not long before Julian Alvarez, on for Haaland, scored City's fourth goal to put the icing on the cake
Ederson celebrates
Then came the full-time celebrations
Erling Haaland celebrates
Is the Treble on?

All photos from Getty Images and subject to copyright

