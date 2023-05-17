Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales were making their debut in the men's Under-17s European Championships

Wales were handed a tough debut in the Under-17s European Championship after they were out-gunned by hosts Hungary.

Craig Knight's side were the only team to qualify unbeaten for the tournament and saw Iwan Morgan hit the post.

But they were made to pay for missing a host of early chances at a raucous Hidegkuti Nandor Stadium in Budapest.

Benedek Simon scored against the run of play just before half-time before Szilard Szabo and Adam Umathum struck late for a harsh scoreline on Wales.

Wales were making their first appearance in a Uefa men's intermediate tournament since 1981, when a squad featuring Mark Hughes qualified for the Under-18 Championship in West Germany.

They were unbeaten in eight qualifying games and made a confident start against the hosts in front of a partisan home crowd.

Joe Hatch combined with Troy Perrett but his glancing header edged the wrong side of the post.

Morgan had an effort saved by Aaron Yaakobisvili and then hit the woodwork trying to beat the Barcelona youth goalkeeper at the near post.

Hatch should have done better when he was handed a clear effort by Josh Beecher's cross but headed wide on 37 minutes.

Wales were made to pay when Hungary, quarter-finalists in 2017 and 2019, struck just before half-time.

Kit Margetson had done well to force Simon wide in a one-on-one with the striker moments earlier.

But the Swansea goalkeeper could do little when Simon turned Brayden Clarke - in for injured key defender Dan Cox - and fired home.

Wales physically wilted in the second half with several players suffering from cramp and Hungary settled the tie 16 minutes from time.

Margetson parried one effort but only into the path of substitute Szabo who poked in the hosts' second.

They grabbed a third just moments later when central defender Umathum rose highest at the front post to head in from a corner.

Earlier in Group A, Poland won 5-1 against Republic of Ireland, who Wales face next on Saturday, 20 May.

Wales Under-17 squad for Uefa European Under-17 Championship: Alfie Cunningham (Exeter City), Alfie Tuck (Queens Park Rangers), Brayden Clarke (Wolves), Charlie Crew (captain, Leeds United), Cody Twose (Cardiff City), Dan Cox (Derby County), Dylan Lawlor (Cardiff City), Freddie Issaka (Plymouth Argyle), Gabriele Biancheri (Manchester United), George Morgan (Everton), Iwan Morgan (Swansea City), Jacob Cook (Swansea City), Joe Andrews (Southampton), Joe Hatch (Plymouth Argyle), Josh Beecher (Cardiff City), Kit Margetson (Swansea City), Lewys Benjamin (Cardiff City), Luey Giles (Cardiff City), Luke Armstrong (Cardiff City), Rhys Thomas (Manchester City), Sam Parker (Swansea City), Troy Perrett (Cardiff City).