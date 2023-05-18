Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

The search is on for a new Cardiff manager following the tenures of Sabri Lamouchi, Mark Hudson and Steve Morison

Danny Gabbidon fears managers will have real concerns over taking the Cardiff City job given the high turnover of bosses at the club in recent years.

The Bluebirds are searching for a new head coach after not offering Sabri Lamouchi a new deal.

Former Cardiff defender Gabbidon says fans have become disillusioned following the club's decision to part company with Lamouchi.

"Who is going to jump in to the hot seat?" asked Gabbidon.

Speaking on Elis James' Feast of Football podcast, he added: "It's getting to a point where, as a manager, you probably don't want to take that job.

"The fans are just so disillusioned as it is and then they're thinking 'maybe this can be a positive step and a foundation to build for next season', [but] we just find ourselves back to square one.

"It's just another chapter in the saga."

Lamouchi steered the Bluebirds to Championship survival after his January arrival as their third boss of the campaign following the departures of Mark Hudson and Steve Morison.

Scott Young - another former Cardiff defender who was caretaker boss alongside Gabbidon in 2014 - admits the job appears to be an "unstable" one.

"It looks a bit of a crazy decision on the outside. Three managers in six months," Young said of Cardiff's decision to part ways with Lamouchi.

"Eleven managers in 10 years says it all really. It looks from the outside, and it probably is, an unstable job. Whoever's in the running for the job, it's a big decision to take it."

Owner Vincent Tan ultimately had the final say on Lamouchi's exit, and Gabbidon feels the Bluebirds' current issues stem from the hierarchy.

"The main issue with the club is the owners, everything starts from the top and filters down," added Gabbidon.

"Not everything Vincent Tan has done at the club has been bad, but the way the club is being run at the minute, there is no long-term plan.

"There's no philosophy or style of play. There aren't people in the right positions within the club to build those foundations. It is a problem."

Sol Bamba and Nathan Jones are among the names linked with the vacancy.

Young believes Welshman Jones would be a popular choice with the Cardiff faithful, but suspects the former Luton Town, Southampton and Stoke City boss would have reservations over the role on offer.

"I know Nathan quite well, he's a Rhondda boy. Out of the candidates he's right up there," said Young.

"He's a Cardiff City fan, he loves the football club.

"The question I have is, does Nathan Jones want the job at this current time? It seems a bit of an unstable job. If he comes in, I'm sure the fans will back him.

"Whoever the next manager of Cardiff City is, I hope is there for two years plus and can start to rebuild the football club, because that's what it needs now."