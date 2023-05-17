Last updated on .From the section Irish

Striker Tom Cannon has impressed at Preston on loan from Everton

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named a 22-man squad for a four-day training camp in at the Robins High Performance Centre in Bristol ahead of June's Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The Republic will travel to Greece on 16 June and host Gibraltar three days later in Dublin.

The squad for the training camp is made up of players from the English Football League and League of Ireland.

Tom Cannon, on loan at Preston North End from Everton, has been included.

Chiedozie Ogbene will attend the camp as he continues his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury but Andrew Omobamidele, Callum Robinson and Seamus Coleman have all been ruled out of the upcoming qualifiers through injury.

Shamrock Rovers winger Neil Farrugia, Hull City defender Sean McLoughlin, Millwall defender Danny McNamara and goalkeepers James Talbot and Brian Maher, from Bohemians and Derry City respectively, are also included.

Jeff Hendrick and Alan Browne will miss the four-day training camp as they recover from injury but are expected to be in contention for the Greece and Gibraltar matches in June.

Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan and Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor will not be involved with the training camp due to their club's participation in the Championship and League One play-offs.

All Premier League players remain in action for their clubs - including Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhin Kelleher, Nathan Collins and Evan Ferguson - as well as Mikey Johnston at Vitoria de Guimaraes, Jamie McGrath at Dundee United and Atletico Madrid's Matt Doherty.

"The six-week break between the end of the Championship and our qualifier in Greece is something we have to navigate and make sure our preparations are planned well," said Kenny.

"This training camp in Bristol for four days is essential before we travel to Turkey on June 5th for nine days ahead of our visit to Athens and we're looking forward to a good four days training and some sharp sessions."

Ireland training camp squad

Goalkeepers: Max O'Leary (Bristol City), James Talbot (Bohemians), Brian Maher (Derry City).

Defenders: Danny McNamara (Millwall), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Sean McLaughlin (Hull City.

Midfilders: Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Josh Cullen (Burnley), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Jason Knight (Derby County).

Forwards: Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Tom Cannon (Everton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic).