Walsall have appointed former player and assistant coach Mat Sadler as their new head coach.

The 38-year-old took over as interim manager for the Saddlers' final three games of the season following Michael Flynn's sacking on 19 April.

He oversaw one win, one draw and one loss with the team beating Doncaster 2-1 in their last match of the campaign.

Sadler ended his playing career at Walsall and has spent the last three seasons on the club's coaching staff.

"I want to thank everyone who was part of the process for giving me the opportunity and it's not one that I take at all lightly - it's one I have real honour in being asked to do," Sadler said in a club statement. external-link

"It goes without saying that I will give it absolutely everything to make sure it's a success over the coming years."

As a player, the former full-back made more than 575 appearances for clubs such as Birmingham City, Watford, Crawley Town, Shrewsbury Town and Rotherham United.

Sadler spent four years at Walsall over two spells, returning to the club in 2019 and going on to captain the club before moving into a player/coaching role.

He was most recently working as the club's first team coach and has also worked with the club's academy.

"I believe in who he is and who he can become as a football professional, I believe in who he is as a leader, and most importantly I believe in who he is as a man with high integrity, outstanding grit and determination, and strong personal values which match the culture that we are trying to build at Walsall FC," said co-chairman Ben Boycott.

"I am confident that Mat is the right man, given his values, his resolve, his ambition, and his abilities, to partner with us in building this future, and that he can continue to grow as a coach as we grow as a club."