Close menu

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss receives two-match ban for Paul Tierney comments

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Breaking news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has received a two-match ban for comments he made about referee Paul Tierney after his side's 4-3 victory over Tottenham in April.

It means the German will miss Sunday's match against Aston Villa at Anfield.

The second game is suspended until the end of the 2023-24 season, providing Klopp does not commit any further breaches in that time.

Klopp suggested Tierney has "something against" the Reds after the Spurs game.

He has also received a £75,000 fine having admitted he regretted making the comments.

More to follow.

How to follow Liverpool on the BBC bannerLiverpool banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport