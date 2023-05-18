Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss receives two-match ban for Paul Tierney comments
Last updated on .From the section Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has received a two-match ban for comments he made about referee Paul Tierney after his side's 4-3 victory over Tottenham in April.
It means the German will miss Sunday's match against Aston Villa at Anfield.
The second game is suspended until the end of the 2023-24 season, providing Klopp does not commit any further breaches in that time.
Klopp suggested Tierney has "something against" the Reds after the Spurs game.
He has also received a £75,000 fine having admitted he regretted making the comments.
More to follow.
