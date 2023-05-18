Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale has kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League this season

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has signed a new "long-term" contract with the Premier League club.

The Gunners have not revealed the length of the deal but manager Mikel Arteta said he was "looking forward to enjoying many more years of Aaron at the club".

Ramsdale, 25, has played in all 36 league games during Arsenal's challenge for the title this season.

"The way Aaron's developed has been exceptional," added Arteta.

Ramsdale, whose previous contract was due to expire in 2025, joined Arsenal from Sheffield United in August 2021 in a deal worth £24m plus a further £6m in add-ons.

He has kept 13 top-flight clean sheets this season and has been capped by England three times.

Arsenal are second in the Premier League table, four points behind Manchester City who will win the title if the Gunners lose at Nottingham Forest on Saturday (17:30 BST).