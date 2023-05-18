Close menu

Aaron Ramsdale: Arsenal goalkeeper signs new contract

Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale in action for his club against Newcastle United in the Premier League
Aaron Ramsdale has kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League this season

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has signed a new "long-term" contract with the Premier League club.

The Gunners have not revealed the length of the deal but manager Mikel Arteta said he was "looking forward to enjoying many more years of Aaron at the club".

Ramsdale, 25, has played in all 36 league games during Arsenal's challenge for the title this season.

"The way Aaron's developed has been exceptional," added Arteta.

Ramsdale, whose previous contract was due to expire in 2025, joined Arsenal from Sheffield United in August 2021 in a deal worth £24m plus a further £6m in add-ons.

He has kept 13 top-flight clean sheets this season and has been capped by England three times.

Arsenal are second in the Premier League table, four points behind Manchester City who will win the title if the Gunners lose at Nottingham Forest on Saturday (17:30 BST).

Comments

Join the conversation

40 comments

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 19:11

    Ramsdale started the season well but has been very average since. Poor with his feet and made a number of big mistakes.

  • Comment posted by Wingnut, today at 18:55

    Pope and Ramsdale are poor with their feet. Southgate wants that end of discussion.

  • Comment posted by James60, today at 18:55

    This guy will only get better .. Would swap him for Meslier and 20 King size Regal ..

  • Comment posted by Roy Kent, today at 18:37

    Distribution can use some improvement but otherwise, Ramsdale is England’s top goalie along with Pope. Certainly better than Pickford.

    • Reply posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 18:45

      psycho_is_our_leader replied:
      My granny is better than Pickford and she's been dead 5 years..

  • Comment posted by book all tactical fouls, today at 18:27

    great between the sticks. he has his share of distribution errors, which has been an issue...

    • Reply posted by Bing, today at 18:52

      Bing replied:
      It’s true, but I think it’s not that difficult for the young lad to improve.

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 18:23

    Still learning his craft, but should already be England’s no.1 and will be a big player for Arsenal in the coming years.

  • Comment posted by Roildi, today at 18:15

    As a Spurs fan id have him in place of what we have. He's not the finished article yet but he has quality so the fans should be happy that stability and a decent manager we'll probably not see for a while.

  • Comment posted by eric, today at 18:14

    England’s number 3

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:18

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Because he doesn’t kiss ….. GS …. …

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:12

    Brentford, sponsored by a betting company, lose their striker for ... betting. Irony?

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:21

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      It just proofs again , all around the world football is corrupt !

  • Comment posted by Rosnovski, today at 18:10

    Best English keeper atm. Good for Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by GunnerStorm, today at 18:08

    His goalkeeping was exceptional to get Arsenal into the position they are currently in. Great to hear

  • Comment posted by jb72200, today at 18:06

    He’s not the elite keeper arsenal need. Prone to a lapse of concentration at vital moments. Makes saves most keepers would make but because he’s English he’s a media darling

    • Reply posted by Jc, today at 18:11

      Jc replied:
      Totally agree probably best of the English keepers but class him as a very good goalkeeper but not world class

  • Comment posted by Ryan, today at 18:04

    Very happy after initially being sceptical of him! I'm sure there's many a trophy and golden gloves for him. Top keeper and should be England's #1 for sure 👍

  • Comment posted by fred kaiza, today at 18:03

    Thats Good news and with Rice soon joining arsenal from westHam,am sure man city will scared.

    • Reply posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 18:24

      Jumbo Newark replied:
      I have it on good authority that Rice will not be going to Arsenal. He is quite happy that everyone believes he is going there but there is a verbal agreement with another club

  • Comment posted by Steve , today at 17:58

    Good news for Arsenal. Let's hope he continues to improve and help us to even better things next season 😁

  • Comment posted by Beloved light panacea for twisted dark, today at 17:56

    Will they teach him to stop goading fans in away grounds at some point or will that happen naturally as he grows up.

    • Reply posted by Ryan, today at 18:00

      Ryan replied:
      And why should he do that then?

  • Comment posted by Nnnutter, today at 17:53

    Only going to improve with age. Soon be England #1

    • Reply posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 18:52

      Lawrence Howard replied:
      Nah, Southgate would pick Pickford even if he was playing in League One & had conceded 100 goals throughout the season…

  • Comment posted by PFD, today at 17:51

    Let's start the England No 1 debate, I'm not a supporter of any of the 3 clubs involved:

    1. Ramsdale
    2. Pickford
    3. Pope

    All have had great seasons individually regardless of league position.

    • Reply posted by andyw, today at 17:57

      andyw replied:
      England are lucky to have three keepers in such good form. A good problem to have! I think Ramsdale has my vote though. Pickford has been excellent for England though.

