Adama Traore's contract expires this summer along with Nelson Semedo

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui says the club must "solve" their Financial Fair Play issues or it will be tough to compete in the Premier League.

Lopetegui joined Wolves during the World Cup break when they were bottom of the league and led them to survival.

They are only the fourth side in the Premier League era to stay up after being bottom on Christmas Day.

Lopetegui wants to avoid similar struggles next season but said FFP "problems" could make it "difficult".

Premier League rules mean clubs can only rack up losses of £105m over a three-year period - and in their last financial results, Wolves posted a £46.1m loss.

This season, they signed 10 senior players, plus two on loan and the only departures for significant fees were Morgan Gibbs-White, Leander Dendoncker and Ruben Vinagre - suggesting another hefty loss in their next accounts.

Chairman Jeff Shi has outlined issues which could limit the club's flexibility in the transfer market this summer without the departure of some key players, which Lopetegui wants to avoid.

"I have had that meeting [with Shi] and there are some Financial Fair Play problems I didn't know before," the former Spain and Real Madrid coach said.

"I hope we will solve this issue. It's very difficult to compete in the Premier League without investment.

"Despite the club investing this year it has been a very hard year so we have to learn the lesson and do our homework to try to improve the team."

Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves has been linked with numerous moves away from Molineux, while Adama Traore's contract expires in the summer.

The same is also true of Nelson Semedo, although Wolves have the option to extend the former Barcelona full-back's contract, which Lopetegui is keen to do given the improvement he has made over the second half of the season.

"He is one of the important players at the club and I'm sure the club are going to activate the clause," he said.

"I know him and I didn't recognise him in the first months of the season. But he worked very hard to show another defensive face and now he is a regular player. That's why he is going to have a good present and a good future."