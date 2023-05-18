Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Lucas Moura scored a hat-trick - including a 96th minute winner - away to Ajax to send Tottenham through to the 2019 Champions League final

Tottenham forward Lucas Moura will leave at the end of the season, after five years at the club.

Moura, 30, scored a memorable hat-trick away to Ajax to send Spurs into the 2019 Champions League final.

But the Brazilian has suffered with injury this season and Tottenham have decided not to extend his contract.

In a message on social media, Moura said: "My Spurs. Wherever I am, my heart will always be here. You are my club. This will always be my home."

Moura signed a five-year deal when he joined Spurs from Paris St-Germain for £23m in 2018.

He has scored 38 goals in 219 appearances for the club.

In recent weeks, he has stepped in to play for Tottenham's under-21 squad.

"We should like to thank Lucas for his tremendous service to our club and wish him the very best for the future," said a Spurs statement. external-link