Premier League 2022-23 quiz: 20 teams, 200 questions - test your knowledge of the season
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
How much can you remember about the 2022-23 Premier League season?
It's time to put your knowledge to the test and cast your mind back over the past 10 months because we've put together a quiz made up of a whopping 200 questions - with one from every month of the campaign for each of the 20 top-flight clubs.
Keep a note of your score after each round - or just take on the 10 questions relating to your own club - and let us know how you get on using #bbcfootball.
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leeds United
Leicester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
