Close menu

Premier League 2022-23 quiz: 20 teams, 200 questions - test your knowledge of the season

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Eberechi Eze, Miguel Almiron, Marcus Rashford and James Ward-Prowse

How much can you remember about the 2022-23 Premier League season?

It's time to put your knowledge to the test and cast your mind back over the past 10 months because we've put together a quiz made up of a whopping 200 questions - with one from every month of the campaign for each of the 20 top-flight clubs.

Keep a note of your score after each round - or just take on the 10 questions relating to your own club - and let us know how you get on using #bbcfootball.

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Leeds United

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Short presentational grey line
BBC Sport app: Download to follow all the latest on your Premier League team

Download the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

The BBC Sport app's coverage of each Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before.

You can now:

  • Follow an improved club page with all the best content from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits.
  • Get the latest news from your favourite Premier League team sent direct to your device.

Simply choose a team from the list below then, if you are using the BBC Sport app, Follow to add them to MySport and select the bell icon to sign up for that club's notifications, including news, goals and results.

Please note: if you're reading on your phone or tablet web browser and have the app on your device, hit this linkexternal-link and you'll go directly to the notifications sign-up page; if you're already in the app, you'll find the sign-up page in your menu bar.

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brentford | Brighton & Hove Albion | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Fulham | Leeds United | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Nottingham Forest | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | West Ham United | Wolverhampton Wanderers

If the club news notifications are not visible to you, please update to the latest version of the BBC Sport app.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport