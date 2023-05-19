It's gameweek 37 and once again we find ourselves playing the notoriously difficult game of trying to predict Pep Guardiola's team selection.

Manchester City are one of four teams with a double gameweek and, given the way they blew Real Madrid away on Wednesday, it seems obvious to want three of their players in your FPL team - but how many of them are going to play more than 120 minutes of football against Chelsea and Brighton?

There's a very good chance City are crowned champions of England again this weekend, possibly before they even kick a ball, so that could mean mass rotation over the two games.

Now I'm certainly not suggesting that you sell your City players and clearly they can do more than enough damage even with limited game-time, particularly the likes of Erling Haaland and the in-form Ilkay Gundogan, but just be prepared for some frustration if you sign one of them and then find him sitting on the bench.

I would almost look at it as a single gameweek for Manchester City, see anything beyond 90 minutes as a bonus and just hope that your players do the business when they get their chance.

Haaland would still be my first choice for the captaincy in this gameweek, though, as he looks to extend his record for number of goals in a Premier League season, probably still fuming that Thibaut Courtois' brilliance denied him another hat-trick on Wednesday.

If you are going to bring a City player in then I prefer the attackers over the defenders, so the likes of Gundogan, Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden - and be warned that even Ederson may not be safe from rotation.

Manchester United are the double gameweek team to target as they battle it out with Newcastle and Liverpool for a top-four spot. They face two teams in Bournemouth and Chelsea who, on the face of it, have nothing left to play for this season, plus the added bonus of a home game against Fulham in gameweek 38.

We need to hear from Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford's fitness after he missed the 2-0 win over Wolves in gameweek 36 but, if it looks like he might be able to play a full part in both games, then he is a potential captaincy option to rival Haaland, particularly if you're chasing in a mini-league.

Bruno Fernandes would be an even better shout as a differential captain given that he is owned by fewer than 10% of managers in the game, we're more certain that he will play 180 minutes in gameweek 37, he's probably on penalties and he's really looked like he's due a big FPL score with his recent performances.

He costs £9.5m so it might be slightly tricky to get him into your team if you don't own him already and I wouldn't advocate selling Mohamed Salah to make it happen, as he's only blanked in one of the past seven gameweeks, averaging nine points per game, with the potential of further hauls to come against Aston Villa and Southampton.

It's also not worth taking a points hit to bring Fernandes in this week unless you're going to captain him.

Marcus Rashford may be a fitness doubt for Manchester United - but is he still a good captaincy option this week?

David de Gea and Luke Shaw are the two most reliable picks in the Manchester United defence but if you fancy a differential punt and you can't afford Fernandes then have a look at Antony or Anthony Martial.

Alejandro Garnacho announced his return to first-team action with a goal off the bench against Wolves and will only cost you £4.1m but I just don't think he's going to get enough minutes to make the risk worth it, particularly if Rashford is fit and available.

Brighton and Chelsea are the other two teams who double in gameweek 37.

If you don't already own three Brighton players then I like the look of Evan Ferguson or Julio Enciso, both of whom cost just £4.6m and have less than 2% ownership compared with the more popular choices of Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Pervis Estupinan.

Chelsea face away games against Manchester City and Manchester United in gameweek 37 so I don't think there's much joy to be had there and Kepa Arrizabalaga owners have frustratingly seen the goalkeeper lose his place just before the double gameweek.

If you're chasing in a mini-league and are looking at single gameweek players as differentials then I like Eberechi Eze, Curtis Jones, or Everton's Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, all of whom have decent fixtures in gameweek 38 as well.

Equally if you feel your team is shaping up OK this week then just hold tight and take two hugely valuable free transfers into the final gameweek of the season.

