Brian Graham gave Partick Thistle a 3-0 lead in the play-off semi-final

Scottish Premiership play-off: Ayr United v Partick Thistle Venue: Somerset Park, Ayr Date: Friday, 26 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland & BBC iPlayer, video and live text coverage on the BBC sport website & app

Ayr United must overturn a 3-0 deficit against Partick Thistle to preserve their hopes of promotion via the Scottish Premiership play-offs.

Thistle, who took command of the semi-final in last week's first leg at Firhill are bidding to become the first fourth-placed Championship team to go up.

The second leg will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with live text updates available online.

The winner will face Kilmarnock, Ross County or Dundee United in the final.

All three teams could yet finished second bottom of the Premiership, with United three points below County and the Dingwall side three points off Kilmarnock going into Sunday's final regular season fixtures.

Ayr United hope to have top scorer Dipo Akinyemi fit again after a back strain ruled him out of the Firhill defeat.

During the Championship campaign, Thistle were 1-0 winners at Somerset Park in February, while United enjoyed a 4-2 victory on their home turf in October.