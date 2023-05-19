Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Darren Ferguson's hopes of leading Peterborough to a fifth promotion were crushed at Hillsborough

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has defended his players after they let a four-goal lead slip in a remarkable League One play-off encounter with Sheffield Wednesday.

Leading 4-0 from the first leg, they were beaten 5-1 at Hillsborough and then lost on penalties.

But Ferguson, who is in his fourth spell at Posh, insisted the team deserve credit for their efforts.

"They've been brilliant, the players," he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"I have to thank them for all their efforts, because no-one gave us a chance when I came back.

"We've produced some really good results and some really good performances. We've put a smile back on the fans' faces. We've played with a real identity. We've played with real quality.

"Unfortunately, it can be a cruel game, football, and this is a really, really hard one to take."

Ferguson inherited a team that were eighth in the table and had won just once in seven matches when he took over in January following the sacking of Grant McCann.

They pipped Derby County to a play-off place by winning at Barnsley while the Rams were beaten by the Owls at Hillsborough on the final day of the regular season.

Liam Palmer's goal in the final moments of time added on sent the game to extra time

And they seemed certain to reach Wembley after thrashing Wednesday in a one-sided first leg.

However, the Owls got the early goal they wanted, were two up at half-time, and levelled the tie 4-4 on aggregate with an equaliser deep into added time at the end of 90 minutes in front of a raucous home crowd.

"I knew if they got the momentum and an early goal - our aim was to get the first goal - then their fans could drag them over the line," said Ferguson, whose contract is now up. He said things were "too raw" to discuss his future.

Posh 'had no outlet'

Former Peterborough striker Francis Green questioned Ferguson's decision to try to tighten up defensively at half-time.

The visitors had endured wave after wave of Wednesday pressure, but the tide did not turn after the interval.

Green told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "Peterborough made two substitutions at half-time, bringing on two centre-backs. I understood why Darren Ferguson did it, because Wednesday were bombarding the wide channels.

"As a player, I used to love psychologically when the other team made negative substitutions. It showed me the opposition were scared of my team.

"They were still in control of the tie at half-time, but they had no outlet. They had no way of attacking Wednesday.

"You bring criticism on you when you do that."