Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Jodi Jones became a Notts County hero by scoring a play-off winner against Boreham Wood

Notts County have offered new contracts to Sam Slocombe, Connell Rawlinson and Jim O'Brien and want to sign Jodi Jones on a permanent basis.

Slocombe, Rawlinson and O'Brien are out of contract along with Kyle Cameron, Aaron Nemane and Ruben Rodrigues, who have also been offered new deals.

But Ed Francis, Frank Vincent and Kairo Mitchell have been released.

The Magpies were promoted back to the English Football League via the National League play-offs on Saturday.

Winger Jones was on loan at Meadow Lane during the second half of the season and has been released by Oxford United.

He scored a last-gasp winner in the play-off semi-final against Boreham Wood as Luke Williams' side came back from 2-0 down to reach the promotion final at Wembley, where they beat Chesterfield on penalties after again being behind.

Boss Williams told the club website: external-link "I'm delighted that we have offered new contracts to Sam, Connell and Jim - all experienced campaigners whose immeasurable contributions aren't completely visible from the stands.

"We would also love to keep Kyle, Aaron, Ruben and Jodi, who have all experienced five seasons' worth of drama in the space of one campaign.

"We're aiming to retain a core of players who have been through the challenges we have faced together and understand the expectations of playing for this club."