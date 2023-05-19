Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell is among seven players set to leave Doncaster Rovers this summer

Manchester United academy graduate Ro-Shaun Williams is among seven players set to leave Doncaster Rovers.

The club announced 24-year-old Williams will not be given a new contract at the end of his current deal next month.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell and striker Kieran Agard will also leave the club at the end of their contracts.

Strikers Caolan Lavery and Reo Griffiths have been transfer-listed and two others will be released.

Rovers also confirmed that contract talks will take place with Louis Jones, Ben Bottomley, Zain Westbrooke and Charlie Seaman, while Liam Ravenhill has signed a contract extension and midfielder Liam Ravenhill - who spent last season on loan at Blyth Spartans and Spennymoor Town - has signed a new deal.

Williams has played 64 games in his two seasons, and started more games than any other defender, but new manager Grant McCann has decided to dispense with his services, along with Mitchell who played in 42 of their 46 league games last season.

McCann said: "I feel that these decisions leave us with a very good platform to begin shaping the squad for next season, while also giving us plenty of scope to make quality additions to the group.

"The focus for us now is recruiting quality in key positions across the team to ensure we have strong competition for places. I have made no secret that we will be looking for players with strong character that can deal with the rigours of the division and who can handle the multiple approaches to matches that League Two demands.

"We know we have very good options for this level in various positions but we need to make sure we have the competition within the squad that will drive us on to achieve our goals, which we have been very clear about.

"There is a youthful element to the current group of contracted players and we are determined to further their development. In the coming weeks we will be assessing options of suitable loans for them that we feel will offer them real value.

"This is always a difficult process to go through, especially when telling players they will not be offered new deals. I know all at the club wish to thank those leaving us for their efforts during their time here."