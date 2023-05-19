Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Jack scored the opener in the League Cup semi-final against Aberdeen

Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack has signed a one-year contract extension at Rangers that will take him into his seventh season at Ibrox.

Jack has made over 180 appearances for Rangers and has won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup during his time at the club.

The 31-year-old joined the club after leaving hometown club Aberdeen in 2017.

"I am obviously delighted, it has been in the background for a little while," said Jack.

"I am delighted to get it done before the summer and I can go and focus over the off-season.

"I have played for the club for a number of years now, I love playing for the club and I love being here.

"I'm settled and my family are settled so when I initially spoke to the manager and he said he wanted me to stay it was a no-brainer."

Jack was one of a number of first-team regulars - including Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Allan McGregor - out of contract this summer.

But Rangers manager Michael Beale has decided to offer him a new short-term deal despite signing midfielders Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell in January.

"The quality and experience he has is invaluable for this group as we all look forward to an exciting summer and 2023-24 campaign," said Beale.