Lia Walti was stretchered off in the 54th minute of Arsenal's win at Everton

Lia Walti will miss the rest of Arsenal's season but "should be able to recover" in time for the World Cup, says Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall.

The Switzerland midfielder, 30, was stretchered off in Wednesday's 4-1 win at Everton after a challenge by Aggie Beever-Jones.

The 19-year-old apologised for the tackle which earned her a red card.

"She's out for the season for us but the initial examination is that it's not too bad," Eidevall said on Friday.

"It's not a multiple-months injury, so she should be able to recover in the time before the World Cup which is of course very important for her as a player.

"I'm very happy for her that it wasn't more serious - I was afraid it could be so that was a relief, but unfortunately she can't be on the pitch for Arsenal this season."

In his news conference on Friday, Everton manager Brian Sorensen said Beever-Jones, on loan from Chelsea, was "really devastated" after the game.

"At the end of the day, Aggie is young, she's growing, she's learning as a player.

"She gets too eager to win the ball back and she'll learn from that, of course."

Walti, who has made 18 Women's Super League (WSL) appearances for Arsenal this season, will hope to be back in time to captain Switzerland in their first World Cup game against the Philippines on 21 July.

Third-placed Arsenal take on Chelsea and Aston Villa in their remaining WSL games, with a strong finish needed to guarantee Champions League football next season.