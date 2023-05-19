Last updated on .From the section Football

Easah Suliman (left) played once for Aston Villa's first team in 2017

Former England youth international Easah Suliman has had his request to switch international allegiance to represent Pakistan approved by Fifa.

Centre-back Suliman, 25, was part of the England side that won the European Under-19 Championship in 2017.

The former Aston Villa player joined Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes in January 2020 and is currently on loan at second division club Vilafranquens.

A Fifa spokesperson said he is eligible for selection "with immediate effect".

World football's governing body told BBC Sport: "We can confirm that the change of association request from the Pakistan Football Federation for Easah Suliman has been approved."

He could make his Pakistan debut in next month's South Asian Football Federation (Saff) Championship, which is taking place in India from 21 June to 4 July.

Suliman was the first player of Asian heritage to captain an England football side, having done so at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 levels.

He made one senior appearance for Villa, as a substitute in the Carabao Cup against Wigan in August 2017.

Suliman is the second former England youth team player to switch international allegiance this week after Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun's decision to represent the United States.