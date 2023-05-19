Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Stuart O'Keefe featured 27 times for Gillingham this season, with his final appearance for the club coming against Bradford on 28 February

Stuart O'Keefe is among seven players who will leave League Two club Gillingham when their contracts expire at the end of next month.

The 32-year-old midfielder scored five goals in 131 outings after joining from Plymouth in 2019.

Bailey Akehurst, Jordan Green, Scott Kashket, Lewis Page and Ben Reeves will also depart, while Olly Lee has already been forced to retire.

Meanwhile, David Tutonda and Alex MacDonald have been offered new deals.

Defender Tutonda, 31, scored one goal in 31 appearances this season while midfielder MacDonald, 33, featured 55 times and scored twice.