The match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford, at the City Ground on 5 November, finished 2-2

Brentford's goalkeeping coach and a member of Nottingham Forest's ground staff have each received bans following a pre-match altercation in November.

Brentford's Manu Sotelo has been suspended for one match and received a £2,000 fine after accepting his behaviour was "improper".

Forest's grounds manager Ewan Hunter denied the charge but was fined £700 and given a two-match stadium ban.

Both men clashed during the warm-up before the Premier League game.

The match was played at Forest's City Ground on 5 November.

Footage showed Hunter approaching the Brentford staff before being led away by Sotelo, which resulted in what appeared to be a further altercation.

The pair were separated by Brentford defender Ben Mee and both were spoken to by referee Andre Marriner.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank said at the time of the incident: "In all my time in football and especially all my time in the Premier League, I have never, ever, ever seen a groundsman walking around in the middle of our warm-up doing things."

Sotelo will miss Brentford's Premier League game at Tottenham on Saturday.

Hunter denied his behaviour was "improper and/or violent" but the charge was proven and he will be banned from the City Ground for Forest's next two home games, including on Saturday when they host Arsenal in the Premier League.