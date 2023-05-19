Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Klopp was in the stand for Liverpool's 3-1 win over Southampton in November after receiving a touchline ban against Manchester City

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has suggested he will only pay his £75,000 Football Association fine if the money goes to "a good cause".

The German said he would "like to know" and "if it does, I'm happy to pay it. If it doesn't, we need to talk again".

Klopp received the fine and a two-match ban for comments about referee Paul Tierney after a 4-3 win over Tottenham.

But he said a ban for Saturday's match against Aston Villa will make "not a lot" of difference to him.

Klopp will be sitting in the stands for his side's final home match of the season, will work with coach Vitor Matos and assistant Pep Lijnders to ensure the players get the right instructions.

"I'm really in contact with Vito, he will have to phone with the headset," Klopp said.

"We can talk everything, substitutions these kind of things. Pep is an incredible coach and he will be out there," he said.

Klopp served a one-match ban at Anfield in November against Southampton after receiving a red card in a match against Manchester City.

"It's one game, it's like the Southampton game, it will be the same process. I can watch the game from a better position and be in contact with my coaches," he said.

"I have said from a watching point of view, it's a much better position. In the Southampton game, it was super helpful. I will sit next to our analysts; they get a bit of support from me."

But Klopp joked that his voice could still reach his players from the stand if necessary.

"Nobody will shout like me if they don't track back in the 70th minute and these kind of things," he said.

"I sit far away but if the game is not good, I could make it happen. My voice is all right at least."

Klopp was shown a yellow card for celebrating Liverpool's 94th-minute winner in front of the fourth official during their 4-3 Premier League victory over Spurs on 30 April.

He later claimed what Tierney said to him was "not OK" and that the official had "something against" the Reds.

Klopp apologised for the comments made but was handed the fine and a two-match ban.

But the second game of that game is suspended until the end of the 2023-24 season, providing Klopp does not reoffend, meaning he will not miss the final game of this campaign against Southampton.

'Liverpool legends' to be honoured at Anfield

Following Liverpool's last home match of the season, fans will be able to say goodbye to James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, who the club announced this week will be leaving Anfield.

Despite his ban, Klopp will be allowed on to the pitch after the match to take part in the tributes.

"This game is difficult for different reasons," Klopp said.

"We spoke with the boys this week about it. It's super important for us and super emotional. We really say goodbye to, in my point of view, four Liverpool legends."

All four were all part of the side that won the Champions League in 2019 and Premier League in 2019-20.

"Two of them were here when I arrived, Milly and Bobby - nothing good in the last few years would have happened without them," said Klopp.

"All four won pretty much each available trophy and we love them, but it's professional football and nothing is forever."It means one chapter will be closed and we can start writing a new one. That's good for them and for us. I will be forever thankful to them."