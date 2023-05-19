Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Russell Martin took over at Swansea in August 2021

Russell Martin is not travelling to the United States to meet Swansea City's owners as previously planned.

The 37-year-old is the leading contender for the Southampton job.

Martin is in the final year of his Swans contract and was set to hold talks with the club's ownership group in Washington DC this week.

He wanted assurances over summer transfers, plus clarity on his own future, his players and staff, however, he has not made the journey.

"I think everyone wants clarity on what the situation is," Martin said after Swansea's final day win over West Bromwich Albion on 8 May.

Martin is the leading contender to be named as Ruben Selles' successor at Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League.

Several bookmakers now have Martin as the odds on favourite to make the move to St Mary's Stadium.

Having been relegated from the top flight, the Saints are aiming to appoint a new boss swiftly following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

Former Scotland defender Martin led Swansea to 10th place in the Championship last term having finished 15th in his first campaign at the club.