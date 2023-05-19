Last updated on .From the section Irish

Rogan scored four as Glentoran eased to victory against Lisburn Ladies

Cliftonville remain top of the Women's Premiership on goal difference after a 4-0 win against Sion Swifts at Solitude on Friday.

Glentoran also continued their winning start to the campaign as they thrashed Lisburn Ladies 8-1 at Ashfield.

Linfield made it four victories in a row with a comfortable 7-0 win against Mid Ulster.

Larne's wait for their first ever Premiership points continued as they lost 4-0 against Crusaders at Seaview.

Reds too strong for Swifts

In an energetic start at Solitude, Cliftonville took an early lead thanks to Northern Ireland striker Caitlin McGuinness, who rounded the goalkeeper before slotting home.

Last year's top goal-scorer grabbed her second of the evening in the 13th minute when Kirsty McGuiness broke down the left flank before passing to her younger sister, who made no mistake from close range.

Caitlin McGuinness was in action again for the Reds' third, this time when her well-timed pass found Danielle Maxwell, who slotted home into an empty net.

The defending champions continued to dominate and got their fourth when Abbie Magee's strike pinged off the crossbar, with the rebound falling to Marissa Callaghan, who netted from close range.

Glens thrash Lisburn

Rachel Rogan netted four times with Caragh Hamilton on target twice in what was a dominant performance from the Glens.

The deadlock was broken on seven minutes after Samantha Kelly's strike from range was originally saved by Jessica Poots, with the alert Rogan firing home the rebound at the back post.

The striker got her second just four minutes later when she latched onto Emma McMaster's pass and found the back of the net. Caragh Hamilton netted the Glens' third on 20 minutes.

Then, Rogan scored twice in quick succession. The first came as she took advantage of a mix-up in the Lisburn Ladies defence, with her resulting volley finding the back of the net to seal her hat-trick, before she scored again less than a minute later.

The first-half goals continued to flow as Emily Wilson made it 6-0 after she connected with Hamilton's delivery and found the bottom corner from close range.

The visitors got one back when Ashleigh McKinnon's attempted clearance struck the crossbar before falling into the back of the net.

In the 67th minute Kerry Beattie scored from the penalty-spot, before her Northern Ireland team-mate Hamilton scored her second of the evening less than a minute later in what proved to be the final action of the goal-fest.

Blues continue winning running

Rebecca Bassett opened the scoring for the home side after five minutes before Ebony Leckey netted their second from 10-yards out four minutes later.

Leckey then made it 3-0 when she converted from the penalty spot after Bassett was fouled in the box.

Keri Halliday extended the Blues' lead when her strong strike from the edge of the box beat Lilie Crooks in the Mid Ulster goal.

Halliday scored again on 62 minutes when she knocked in the rebound after her shot was originally saved.

Chloe McReynolds' interception of Halliday's pass from the left wing led to the home sides sixth, with Emily Reid bagging the final goal of the night when she steered Sofie Keenan's low cross goalbound.

Larne's struggles persist

Referee Simon Bickerstaff awarded the Crues a penalty in the 17th minute after Sasha Clare brought down Faith Johnson in the box.

The striker made no mistake with the resulting spot-kick before she then scored her fifth of the campaign when she tapped home from Amy McGivern's pass.

Substitute Darcie Boyle grabbed the home side's third when she drove through midfield and saw her looping strike find the back of the net.

Caitlin Hamilton tapped home a corner from close range to ensure that all three points would be staying in north Belfast, as newly promoted Larne remained winless.