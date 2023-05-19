Close menu

Marcus Rashford contract: Erik ten Hag is confident Manchester United striker will sign new deal

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments66

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Erik ten Hag
Marcus Rashford is enjoying his most fruitful season ever under Erik ten Hag, with 29 goals so far.

Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford and Manchester United "will find each other" in the striker's ongoing contract discussions.

Rashford has scored 29 goals in all competitions for his boyhood club this season, his best in a United shirt.

Speaking before the visit to Bournemouth on Saturday, Ten Hag was asked for an update on the negotiations regarding the England international's future.

"I know [it is taking time]," he said.

"But I don't talk about the process. This is not important at the moment for me or Rashy.

"For him, it is to get more goals this season and he is playing a wonderful season and the team is playing a wonderful season.

"We have to get into the Champions League and focus on that. Marcus wants to stay and we want him to stay, so I think we will find each other."

Ten Hag also said Rashford, 25, is a doubt for Saturday's match against the Cherries due to illness, despite him returning to training earlier this week after an injury which saw him miss the home win over Wolves.

Fourth-placed United are a point ahead of Liverpool with a game in hand in the race for Champions League qualification, and two wins from their remaining three games would guarantee the Red Devils a place in the top four

"I think we have to keep doing what we have all season," Ten Hag said.

"Improve every day and improve every game and not look too far ahead.

"Focusing on the next game is the most important."

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

65 comments

  • Comment posted by Brexit Remoaner, today at 23:13

    Well the hoards of Manchester United fans around the M25 who travel up every match won’t be happy.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 23:12

    The truth is Rashford isn't the best striker at United and is barely worth the staggering salary he steals from the club.
    He's had a good season precisely because he's renewing his contract.
    The best striker at United is the one we darent name never mind play.
    I for one hope he gets a chance to resurrect his career next season.

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 23:07

    Filling Messi's boots at PSG has become a very noble ambition, but ultimately a Peterborough outcome.

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 23:07

    Something might happen. Or it might not. Personally, I’d like to see him go. He seems to pick and choose whether he can be bothered. Certainly something wrong in the world when someone on hundreds of thousands a week is trying to negotiate more money.

  • Comment posted by richie, today at 23:06

    Erik,,go and get ,Benjamin sesko,,or rasmus hojlund,two midfielders,,two centre backs,,,youth ,pace,,is the answer,,muf c 63 years,,,

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 23:05

    He needs to do a gareth bale.
    Go to Madrid and sign up for half a million quid a week for 5 years.
    Good luck Marcus just do it.
    ⚽️

  • Comment posted by Paisley Pieters, today at 23:04

    congrats to city and hammers now this is news treble vodka anyone.

  • Comment posted by Neville fed the goat, today at 23:03

    Can't post elsewhere but who does klop think he is I got a parking ticket but I can choose who to pay it to don't think it works like that

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 23:06

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      Well said but it'll get pulled!

  • Comment posted by wallydog, today at 23:01

    Who would not want to stay when nobody has come calling

  • Comment posted by Common Sense is not so common, today at 23:01

    In the words of Ten Haag he trained well all week and just today announced he was ill…after missing last week too!! Crunch time and a cold keeps him out🙄nah, not buying it…move on Rashy!! PSG will pay you what you think you’re worth.

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 22:59

    2 and a half good (not great) seasons since his debut - his debut season (the half), 19-20, and this one. Fair play he's bagged a few goals this season, but when he doesn't score, he doesn't do much else.

  • Comment posted by pilchington, today at 22:57

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 22:56

    One good season after 3 of dross. For that money on offer he will of course sign up

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 22:58

      finnharpsman replied:
      How good does he think he is?

  • Comment posted by sm, today at 22:55

    Flash the cash to keep the rash

    • Reply posted by GirthWindandFire, today at 22:57

      GirthWindandFire replied:
      Sounds like a conversation in the Manchester red light district.

  • Comment posted by Dys, today at 22:55

    So this article is literally about a manager's confidence one of his contracted players will sign a new contract. That is literally it. No actual news.

  • Comment posted by Common Sense is not so common, today at 22:54

    Greatest respect to Rashford but, even as a manc, I don’t think he’s the guy to lead us back to former glories. Garnacho has more talent and the likes of Kvaratskhelia/Mitoma are leagues ahead and cost a fraction of what Rashford is holding out for…

    • Reply posted by Mick, today at 22:57

      Mick replied:
      Money, money, money. It’s all any of them care about

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:54

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by GirthWindandFire, today at 22:59

      GirthWindandFire replied:
      Phil Jones at least tried, effort wasn’t the problem, his injuries were.

  • Comment posted by George, today at 22:54

    If he wants to stay it would be really easy: just accept the contract the club is offering.

    What he wants, is to squeeze out more money, because he thinks it equates to his inflated view of how much he’s worth. But if he truly loved the club, there is nothing that he could possibly want for 400k a week that he couldn’t get for 200k a week.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport