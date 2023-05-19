Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Bridgend RFC first played at the Brewery Field in 1920

Penybont will play their home Europa Conference League games at Bridgend Ravens RFC's Brewery Field ground.

Rhys Griffiths' side qualified for Europe for the first time in the club's history having finished third in the Cymru Premier.

They will enter at the first qualifying round stage with the first legs played on 13 July, and the second legs on 20 July.

The Brewery Field was previously home to Bridgend Town, the club that merged with Bryntirion Athletic to form Penybont in 2013.