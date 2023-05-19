Last updated on .From the section Irish

UCD's Michael Gallagher attempts to halt the run of Michael Duffy in the Brandywell game

Derry City are back at the Premier Division summit thanks to a comfortable 4-1 victory over UCD at the Brandywell.

Jordan McEneff set City on their way on 12 minutes with a close-range header and Michael Duffy rifled home to make it 2-0 early in the second half.

Duffy completed his double with a delightful lob and Adam Wells pulled one back for the students before Mattie Ward slotted in to seal the points.

Derry leapfrogged Shamrock Rovers after the champions lost 2-1 to Drogheda.

City capitalised on a surprise home defeat for Rovers by brushing UCD aside on Friday night.

McEneff connected with a Duffy cross at the backpost to open the scoring in front of a big Brandywell crowd.

UCD keeper Kian Moore made a series of fine saves in the game but he could not prevent the hosts going two down after 50 minutes.

Will Patching set up Duffy to smash high into the net to double the lead and he added a third 15 minutes later by chipping Moore after going clear.

A close-range finish from Wells on 76 minutes gave the visitors a glimmer of hope but Candystripes substitute Ward ended hopes of a comeback when he turned the ball home from Ryan Graydon's cross.