Graham Kelly and Fuad Sule celebrate with the Gibson Cup after Larne secure the Premiership title

Larne have announced that Fuad Sule and Graham Kelly will leave the Premiership champions when their contracts expire this summer.

Midfielder Sule and defender Kelly have been at the Inver Park club since 2018 and have been pivotal in Larne's rise to a first top-flight title last month.

"We offered Fuad a new contract," said Larne boss Tiernan Lynch.

"However, he feels he is at the stage of his career where he wants to break into professional football in Britain."

The departure of 26-year-old Sule, who joined Larne initially on loan from National League club Barnet, is a major blow for the Inver Reds.

"He played an important role in our success during his time here and became a fans favourite because of the way he plays the game," added Lynch.

"We feel his time here is also testament to our ability as a club to give players a platform to further their careers, as well as be part of the success we're building here."

Sule and fellow Dubliner Kelly helped Larne secure promotion from the Championship before winning three County Antrim Shield titles, one Premiership crown and European qualification three seasons in a row.

Former Sheffield United defender Graham made 149 appearances for Larne.

"Graham was a top professional throughout his time here and put into practice the education he got at Sheffield United," said Lynch.

"He understandably feels he needs to play more games and that is what he will look to do in his next move. He goes with nothing but best wishes from me and everyone at the club."