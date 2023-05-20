Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Mitch Clark made 49 appearances for Accrington Staley this season

Accrington Stanley have released defender Mitch Clark - two weeks after he was charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of betting rules by the Football Association.

Clark, 24, is alleged to have placed 312 bets on football matches between 8 February 2022 and 10 March 2023.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney was given an eight-month ban on Wednesday for 232 breaches of the FA's betting rules.

Stanley were relegated to League Two in the 2022-23 season.

"I have had a good long chat with Mitch and releasing him for now works for both parties," boss John Coleman told the club website. external-link

"He has time to clear his head and we will revisit it when we know the outcome of his hearing. We are all on the same page."

The Lancashire side have also released Anthony Mancini, Joe Hardy, Rhys Fenlon, Enock Lusiama and Dylan Moonan.

The club have triggered contract extensions for Ethan Hamilton, Joe Pritchard, Rosaire Longelo, Jack Nolan, Korede Adedoyin, Connor O'Brien and Toby Savin.

Michael Nottingham, Harvey Rodgers and Seamus Conneely remain in talks over new deals.