Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women14:30Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women
Venue: Broadfield Stadium, England

Brighton v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 16Kullberg
  • 21Morse
  • 5Bergsvand
  • 13Stott
  • 17Symonds
  • 10Olme
  • 15Green
  • 11Terland
  • 22Robinson
  • 9Lee

Substitutes

  • 3Pattinson
  • 4Visalli
  • 6Stefanovic
  • 7Sarri
  • 8Connolly
  • 18Carter
  • 20Williams
  • 23Jarvis
  • 40Startup

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33Leitzig
  • 4Bott
  • 15Howard
  • 22Plumptre
  • 2Nevin
  • 10Whelan
  • 20Goodwin
  • 3Tierney
  • 19Siemsen
  • 21Cain
  • 16Jones

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 6Eaton-Collins
  • 8Pike
  • 14Green
  • 23Purfield
  • 27O'Brien
  • 32Baker
  • 40Robinson
  • 41Reavill
Referee:
Abigail Byrne
Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women21181263154855
2Man Utd Women21172255124353
3Arsenal Women21152449143547
4Man City Women21142547232444
5Aston Villa Women2110474537834
6Everton Women219392733-630
7Liverpool Women2165102438-1423
8West Ham Women2162132142-2120
9Tottenham Women2152142945-1617
10Brighton Women2144132662-3616
11Leicester City Women2141161448-3413
12Reading Women2132162354-3111
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport