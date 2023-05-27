Liverpool v Manchester United Women

Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women14:30Man Utd WomenManchester United Women
Line-ups
Liverpool Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Laws
- 2Koivisto
- 23Bonner
- 6Matthews
- 12Hinds
- 8Nagano
- 5Fahey
- 7Kearns
- 19van de Sanden
- 24Stengel
- 18Holland
Substitutes
- 3Robe
- 4Roberts
- 15Lundgaard
- 17Humphrey
- 20Daniels
- 21Cumings
- 22Kirby
- 29Dowie
- 35Taylor
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2Batlle
- 15Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 6Blundell
- 8Bøe Risa
- 10Zelem
- 22Parris
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 9Thomas
- 12Ladd
- 14Riviere
- 16Naalsund
- 17García
- 20Tounkara
- 28Williams
- 29Cascarino
- 32Baggaley
- Referee:
- Stacey Fullicks