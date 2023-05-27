Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women14:30Man Utd WomenManchester United Women
Venue: Prenton Park, England

Liverpool v Manchester United Women

Women's Football

Line-ups

Liverpool Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Laws
  • 2Koivisto
  • 23Bonner
  • 6Matthews
  • 12Hinds
  • 8Nagano
  • 5Fahey
  • 7Kearns
  • 19van de Sanden
  • 24Stengel
  • 18Holland

Substitutes

  • 3Robe
  • 4Roberts
  • 15Lundgaard
  • 17Humphrey
  • 20Daniels
  • 21Cumings
  • 22Kirby
  • 29Dowie
  • 35Taylor

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 10Zelem
  • 22Parris
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 9Thomas
  • 12Ladd
  • 14Riviere
  • 16Naalsund
  • 17García
  • 20Tounkara
  • 28Williams
  • 29Cascarino
  • 32Baggaley
Referee:
Stacey Fullicks

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women21181263154855
2Man Utd Women21172255124353
3Arsenal Women21152449143547
4Man City Women21142547232444
5Aston Villa Women2110474537834
6Everton Women219392733-630
7Liverpool Women2165102438-1423
8West Ham Women2162132142-2120
9Tottenham Women2152142945-1617
10Brighton Women2144132662-3616
11Leicester City Women2141161448-3413
12Reading Women2132162354-3111
View full The FA Women's Super League table

