The Professional Footballers' Association in Northern Ireland will offer support to those in the men's and women's game

The new Professional Footballers' Association Northern Ireland will give players a "voice and support mechanism", says Michael Carvill.

The PFA NI will offer contractual advice, legal support, personal development and player wellbeing with a significant emphasis on mental health.

It is supported by the Irish FA and the Northern Ireland Football League.

"As football in this country continues to grow, so have demands on players," said PFA NI committee member Carvill.

"The lack of a players' voice and support mechanism was identified by the players and hence the formation of the union, which we are now delighted to formally announce."

Carvill added that the growth of the women's game in Northern Ireland had been a key driver in the organisation, after the national team qualified for Euro 2022 and the domestic Women's Premiership started a new professional era in April.

"The introduction of contracts in the women's game is an indication of the current growth and once again highlights the education needed for players around their employment rights and contractual obligations," he added.

Northern Ireland international and Crusaders Strikers captain Julie Nelson added: "It's a fantastic time to be involved in the game and I'm delighted to be part of this new initiative.

"The women's game in particular has gone from strength to strength and having our own PFA can only help quicken that process."

Federation Internationale des Associations de Footballeurs Professionnels (FIFPRO), the world governing body for all player unions, has pledged its support to the PFA NI and will provide the resources to help it grow to meet the demands of its members.

Stephen McGuinness, from PFA Ireland and a FIFPRO member, said: "PFA Ireland backs the launch and subsequent work of the PFA NI and will work collectively with its staff team to help grow the organisation across Europe and throughout the global football family."

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said: "We welcome this new venture which will provide a dedicated support function to our players on a range of issues. I am particularly pleased to see it cover the women's game, too, and it is a welcome and needed addition to Northern Ireland's ever growing football family."

NIFL chief executive Gerard Lawlor added: "The launch of the PFA in Northern Ireland is a hugely important milestone in our game that we at the NI Football League welcome. I look forward to working alongside and supporting the PFA for the benefit of all our NIFL member clubs and their players."