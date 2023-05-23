Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Ian Lawlor made 13 league appearances in two seasons with Dundee

Doncaster have re-signed goalkeeper Ian Lawlor on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old, who came through Manchester City's academy, has spent the past two seasons with Dundee.

He previously played for Rovers between January 2017 and July 2021, making 85 appearances, and helped them win promotion from League Two in 2016-17.

"It's a club that I have a lot of love for. We had success over the years and the fanbase were great with me," he told the club website. external-link

