Harry Kane future: Will Tottenham captain remain at club next season?

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane mural
A new mural of Harry Kane was painted across the road from the stadium

When Harry Kane led his side out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the final time this season you could not help but wonder if that was the last time he would ever do it.

Speculation over his future at the club has risen in recent weeks and it was rife before kick-off as supporters queued up to take a photo next to the new mural of their captain painted opposite the stadium.

"One of our own" are the words plastered next to Kane's face and those same words were chanted by Tottenham's faithful as he curled in a beautiful free-kick opener after just eight minutes.

The celebratory mood was quickly forgotten though as the Bees came from behind to win 3-1.

Kane's 28 league goals this season haven't been enough to mask a miserable campaign for Spurs, with defeat leaving even Europa League qualification unlikely, and chants of 'Levy out' ringing out from the furious home fans about their chairman Daniel Levy.

With the club still without a full-time manager and seemingly in turmoil off the pitch, will Kane commit himself to his boyhood club or go in search of a first major trophy elsewhere?

"If Kane did wave goodbye today, Spurs fans would be disappointed but I think he would go with their understanding because of what he has done for the club," former England striker Alan Shearer told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It has been tough this season and he has just been unbelievable - we probably haven't spoken enough about how good he has been because of the achievements of Erling Haaland at Manchester City."

'If that is it, what a sad way to go out'

Harry Kane
Harry Kane applauded fans before leaving the pitch following the 3-1 defeat by Brentford

Kane's goalscoring achievements tell the story of his impact at Tottenham, with 278 in total in 434 appearances.

He has scored in 25 different Premier League matches this season, the most by a player in a 38-game season.

Even when his side have struggled he still pops up with a goal, netting in a league-high seven losses, including Saturday's crushing defeat by Brentford.

But how long will Kane want to stay at Tottenham given they have missed out on Champions League qualification by some distance this season?

"He is a Champions League player but this club hasn't won a trophy for so long," said former Spurs striker Peter Crouch.

"If this is his last game, what a sad way to go out. He is an absolute legend and all we see is sad faces and empty spaces. That is what has become of Tottenham."

Crouch believes if Kane chooses to stay "they will build a statue" to go with his mural. And former Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov thinks Kane will not want to tarnish his legacy.

"I can understand and relate to his situation. I feel for him, but at the same time I think he is going to stay at Spurs," added Berbatov.

"His legacy now is so great that he cannot force himself to tarnish it - when you say Spurs, it is Harry Kane and when you say Harry Kane, it is Spurs. They are connected forever."

Kane remains 49 off Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goalscoring record and the ex-England striker thinks he will break it at Tottenham.

"I think because of the love he has for Tottenham and that he's been there for tough times, I just see him seeing his career out there," Shearer told Football Focus.

"I get the accusation that he hasn't won a trophy but those goals and those records he has set are his trophies. That's why I see him staying at Tottenham."

'This football club is still going to be there'

Daniel Levy out sign
Before kick-off, outside the stadium, there were signs and banners calling for the club's chairman to step down

Banners calling for Levy to leave the club, and further chants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium while he watched them suffer a 14th league defeat of the season, rounded off a miserable afternoon.

Numerous fans had left by full-time and were not present when the players completed a lacklustre end of season lap around the pitch to thank supporters.

"It's understandable because of how the last two-thirds of the season has gone on and off the pitch," said interim boss Ryan Mason. "There will be massive decisions to make.

"The fans will be there next season. This club will keep moving forward. We need to be stronger than ever. There's many different conversations that need to happen.

"We need to commit to something and be consistent to it. We need staff and players who are committed to it."

Asked about Kane's future, Mason told BT Sport: "Speculation is speculation but what I do know is that in 20, 30, 40 years' time, this football club is still going to be here."

'There doesn't seem to be a plan'

Daniel Levy was sat in the stands
Daniel Levy became Tottenham chairman in 2001

Former Chelsea and West Ham defender Scott Minto told BBC Radio 5 Live "there doesn't seem to be a plan at Tottenham" for the long term.

"We're almost two months down the line [from Antonio Conte's sacking] and they still haven't recruited anyone," he added.

"Of course you want to get the right manager in, but every time they seem to be in talks with someone the individual seems to distance themselves, which isn't a great sign."

Tottenham chairman Levy wrote in his match programme notes that the club "share" the fans' frustrations after a disappointing campaign.

"We shall spend the period ahead of next season working relentlessly to position our club for on-pitch success and football you will love to come and watch," he vowed.

"Every element of the club's operations is geared toward delivering that."

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner

Comments

Join the conversation

87 comments

  • Comment posted by Ye Oldphart, today at 17:00

    Levy will not let Kane go, particularly to a Premier League team and it's clear Kane does not want to play overseas. Who would buy Kane overseas knowing he is there to get away? Possibly PSG could be stupid enough but not many others. If Man Utd or other suitors will not pay up what Levy demands he'll be stuck.

  • Comment posted by Rolo, today at 17:00

    As a United fan for 60 years, I'm hoping that Kane stays at Spurs, or goes to Europe !

  • Comment posted by Davie, today at 16:59

    I think he's done more than enough for Spurs. Time for him to try get some silverware which of course means he'll have to leave Bottleham Flopspur.

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 16:58

    Kane will go. Looking sucess to quick. Very sad ending to a season which promised so much. He will get the United move he wants. Need a manager who is not a big name but consistent in getting results. That I believe is the hard part.

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 16:58

    He should leave but he's not worth over 100 mil, too old

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 16:58

    Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha! Harriet Claim really wants to stay at Spuds? With No European competition next season? 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣

  • Comment posted by Lolly and Andy, today at 16:57

    Levy OUT, £NIC OUT.

  • Comment posted by Paul S , today at 16:57

    Are Spurs going to compete next year with or without Kane?no. do the honourable thing and let him go.

  • Comment posted by King Of The Kop, today at 16:56

    Hamilton Academical make that call.

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 16:55

    He’s been a Good servant for spurs and would be a shame to see him remain at a club who have no interest in the footballing side of things, will alway be a legend wherever he ends up.

  • Comment posted by stigwallah , today at 16:54

    Harry is a legend for Spurs, I don't believe this will change if he left. Often the structure around someone doesn't maximise their potential, we all know this from our own jobs. Some people can deal with this, some people can't. If he wants to feel the joy of lifting a trophy, he'll need to move. If he is satisfied by personal achievements and the love from Spurs fans, he'll stay.

  • Comment posted by Toadflax, today at 16:53

    It is not like it matters, is it?
    Tottenham are useless with or without him.
    No team in their right mind would pay serious money for him as he is past it.
    No one really cares anyway.

    • Reply posted by colonel_white, today at 16:59

      colonel_white replied:
      No one cares what you type either :)

  • Comment posted by waynebb, today at 16:53

    It's very easy to blame the way the club is run for a lack of success but I can't help thinking that in this case such an accusation would be fully justified. The lack of a clear plan for some years now would be a major worry if I was a Spurs fan (which I am not). As for criticism of Harry Kane I just don't get it - one of the EPL greats

  • Comment posted by Davina, today at 16:52

    I think Kane should move on after a recent spate of high profile burglaries.

    Ryan Giggs was burgled recently and they got away with 13 Premier League medal, 2 Champions League medals, 4 FA Cup medals,1UEFA Super Cup medal, 9 FA Community Shields and 3 Football League Cup medal.

    Harry Kane had a toaster and flat screen tv stolen.

    • Reply posted by colonel_white, today at 17:00

      colonel_white replied:
      The difference being Giggs is used to dealing with criminal charges, eh? :)

  • Comment posted by topo, today at 16:52

    They kept him with a promise that this year there would be improvement, they would challenge. Big fail. Time now to let him go, try to win SOMETHING, and not just Caps, goal records, and a ton of money.

  • Comment posted by BAGGIES1, today at 16:52

    If Kane wanted to leave to win trophies he would have done it years ago.He loves Spurs and will not move his wife and family.He has no ambition.

    • Reply posted by colonel_white, today at 17:00

      colonel_white replied:
      Until he goes to Chelsea...

  • Comment posted by CharlieM, today at 16:52

    I would have thought that Kane needs to go to a club that has *ambition* ... Liverpool? Arsenal? Southampton?

    • Reply posted by colonel_white, today at 17:00

      colonel_white replied:
      Chelsea

  • Comment posted by Tomo, today at 16:51

    How many times must us Spurs Fans read this type of cut & paste journalism! Spurs fans will stand behind any decision he makes and good luck to him whatever that will be.
    Harry will always be a legend at Spurs regardless of trophies. Looking back people will say what a fantastic striker he was not “ oh he has x Premier titles and x FA Cup medals”
    Bring on new manager !

  • Comment posted by Fletch, today at 16:51

    I'm not sure anyone cares. I am not a Spurs fan but even the fans don't seem too bothered, this season with him has been a flop, he's a legend and will be if he stays or goes. There's no faith the money he could bring would be reinvested wisely. Years on and they still play Dier and Davies in defence. What I hear there's more anger towards Levy

  • Comment posted by The Duke of Prunes, today at 16:51

    No-one will pay the price Levy will put on Kane.

    Kane doesn't want to go anywhere else and will sign a new contract

