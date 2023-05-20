A new mural of Harry Kane was painted across the road from the stadium

When Harry Kane led his side out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the final time this season you could not help but wonder if that was the last time he would ever do it.

Speculation over his future at the club has risen in recent weeks and it was rife before kick-off as supporters queued up to take a photo next to the new mural of their captain painted opposite the stadium.

"One of our own" are the words plastered next to Kane's face and those same words were chanted by Tottenham's faithful as he curled in a beautiful free-kick opener after just eight minutes.

The celebratory mood was quickly forgotten though as the Bees came from behind to win 3-1.

Kane's 28 league goals this season haven't been enough to mask a miserable campaign for Spurs, with defeat leaving even Europa League qualification unlikely, and chants of 'Levy out' ringing out from the furious home fans about their chairman Daniel Levy.

With the club still without a full-time manager and seemingly in turmoil off the pitch, will Kane commit himself to his boyhood club or go in search of a first major trophy elsewhere?

"If Kane did wave goodbye today, Spurs fans would be disappointed but I think he would go with their understanding because of what he has done for the club," former England striker Alan Shearer told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It has been tough this season and he has just been unbelievable - we probably haven't spoken enough about how good he has been because of the achievements of Erling Haaland at Manchester City."

'If that is it, what a sad way to go out'

Harry Kane applauded fans before leaving the pitch following the 3-1 defeat by Brentford

Kane's goalscoring achievements tell the story of his impact at Tottenham, with 278 in total in 434 appearances.

He has scored in 25 different Premier League matches this season, the most by a player in a 38-game season.

Even when his side have struggled he still pops up with a goal, netting in a league-high seven losses, including Saturday's crushing defeat by Brentford.

But how long will Kane want to stay at Tottenham given they have missed out on Champions League qualification by some distance this season?

"He is a Champions League player but this club hasn't won a trophy for so long," said former Spurs striker Peter Crouch.

"If this is his last game, what a sad way to go out. He is an absolute legend and all we see is sad faces and empty spaces. That is what has become of Tottenham."

Crouch believes if Kane chooses to stay "they will build a statue" to go with his mural. And former Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov thinks Kane will not want to tarnish his legacy.

"I can understand and relate to his situation. I feel for him, but at the same time I think he is going to stay at Spurs," added Berbatov.

"His legacy now is so great that he cannot force himself to tarnish it - when you say Spurs, it is Harry Kane and when you say Harry Kane, it is Spurs. They are connected forever."

Kane remains 49 off Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goalscoring record and the ex-England striker thinks he will break it at Tottenham.

"I think because of the love he has for Tottenham and that he's been there for tough times, I just see him seeing his career out there," Shearer told Football Focus.

"I get the accusation that he hasn't won a trophy but those goals and those records he has set are his trophies. That's why I see him staying at Tottenham."

'This football club is still going to be there'

Before kick-off, outside the stadium, there were signs and banners calling for the club's chairman to step down

Banners calling for Levy to leave the club, and further chants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium while he watched them suffer a 14th league defeat of the season, rounded off a miserable afternoon.

Numerous fans had left by full-time and were not present when the players completed a lacklustre end of season lap around the pitch to thank supporters.

"It's understandable because of how the last two-thirds of the season has gone on and off the pitch," said interim boss Ryan Mason. "There will be massive decisions to make.

"The fans will be there next season. This club will keep moving forward. We need to be stronger than ever. There's many different conversations that need to happen.

"We need to commit to something and be consistent to it. We need staff and players who are committed to it."

Asked about Kane's future, Mason told BT Sport: "Speculation is speculation but what I do know is that in 20, 30, 40 years' time, this football club is still going to be here."

'There doesn't seem to be a plan'

Daniel Levy became Tottenham chairman in 2001

Former Chelsea and West Ham defender Scott Minto told BBC Radio 5 Live "there doesn't seem to be a plan at Tottenham" for the long term.

"We're almost two months down the line [from Antonio Conte's sacking] and they still haven't recruited anyone," he added.

"Of course you want to get the right manager in, but every time they seem to be in talks with someone the individual seems to distance themselves, which isn't a great sign."

Tottenham chairman Levy wrote in his match programme notes that the club "share" the fans' frustrations after a disappointing campaign.

"We shall spend the period ahead of next season working relentlessly to position our club for on-pitch success and football you will love to come and watch," he vowed.

"Every element of the club's operations is geared toward delivering that."

