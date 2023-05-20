Dave Challinor only took over as Stockport boss in November 2021, leading them to the National League title last season

Boss Dave Challinor says Stockport County must savour playing at Wembley after securing a League Two play-off final spot with a thrilling penalty shootout win over Salford City.

The Hatters trailed 1-0 after the first leg but forced extra time when Isaac Olaofe headed home in the second half.

And they emerged victorious on spot-kicks after a breathless extra 30 minutes saw both sides find the net.

"Wembley is special. It's going to be great," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"Only a small proportion of footballers get the chance to play there, so this means everything.

"I've been to Wembley and I've played in finals there. I want my players to experience that. They'll experience something they'll remember for the rest of their lives. But it's about winning when you get there."

Challinor has already masterminded six promotions during a 13-year managerial career with Colwyn Bay, AFC Fylde, Hartlepool United and Stockport, and desperately wants to make it seven.

"We've taken a big, big step today, but we've got one more big step to take if we are to achieve our ambition," he added. "There will be a huge crowd and a special prize at the end.

"It will be a great occasion. It will be the biggest game this football club has had in a long time."

Salford boss Neil Wood said his side would build on City's first taste of playing in the English Football League play-offs.

"On and off the pitch the club is growing," he said. "For me, the squad and the club itself, this is a new experience. We've not played in the play-offs in League Two so we will better for the experience - we will learn from it. My expectation is that we come back stronger next season.

"It will be tough to get over in the next few days. We really wanted to get to Wembley. Once we evaluate and speak to the players within the squad we can start looking at targets and start moulding the squad.

"I've had one season here, we've not got it to where we need it to be. We have a lot of talented player here that we just need to add around, I don't think it need major changes."