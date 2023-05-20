Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Wales striker Helen Ward said she had "done her part" as she called time on her playing career after 22 seasons.

Ward did not feature in Watford's 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Women's National League play-off final at Milton Keynes.

But the 37-year-old was pleased that she was signing off as the club secured promotion back to the FA Women's Championship.

"It's all a bit fresh and all a bit raw at the minute but it's the perfect day for us as a club," Ward said.

"It is what it is but today isn't about me it's about Watford, it's about what we've done as a club and obviously.

"It would've been nice to have got on the pitch but the opportunity didn't come up and that's football, isn't it;

"I'll take a 1-0 win and not getting on the pitch any day because it means that my club is back in the Championship, where it deserves to be.

"We sort of put to bed those demons of last year and the late relegation to bounce back up at the first ask is amazing and I'm so proud of this club and everybody involved in it."

Watford's return to the Championship came a year after their relegation.

Ward, as club captain, lifted the play-off trophy alongside team captain Megan Chandler following a 1-0 win at Stadium MK in which Poppy Wilson scored the winner.

Ward, Wales' all-time leading goalscorer, said it was a "relief" to finally signal the end of her playing career, which started and finished at Watford with spells at Arsenal, Chelsea and Reading.

"I think it's been building up over the last couple of years but particularly over the last couple of months since I announced it," Ward told BBC Radio Wales.

"I couldn't have wished for a better end to the season and a final send off, it's been absolutely perfect.

"You go through ups and downs as a player and I've just been trying to use those experiences to help my team-mates, we've got a fairly young squad.

"So I've just tried to help them along the way when needed but most of the time they've took it upon their shoulders and they've dealt with everything that's been thrown at them.

"It's amazing, I'm just so proud, not just today but for the whole season.

"It feels good, I feel like I've done my part and I've enjoyed some incredible moments and over the years it's been absolutely unbelievable

"But the thought of not turn up for the first day of pre-season on 1 July is amazing."