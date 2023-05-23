Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Malky Thomson led Rangers to the League Cup this term, after last season's title success

Scottish Women's Cup final: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday 28 May Kick-off: 13:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC One Scotland, BBC iPlayer and follow live on the BBC Sport website & app

The Women's Scottish Cup final on Sunday will be Malky Thomson's last game as Rangers manager after it was confirmed he is to revert to a role within the club's academy.

Thomson led Rangers to their first SWPL title last season and into the Champions League, as well as winning this season's League Cup.

His side narrowly failed to retain their league crown on Sunday's epic final day but Thomson could bow out with victory in Sunday's Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

"When Malky was asked to leave his academy role and become women's head coach, he did so with great energy and enthusiasm," said chief executive James Bisgrove.

"The club had always agreed with him that he would return to his academy position, where his experience will be invaluable.

"For now, the focus remains on finishing this season on a high, with the team aiming to win the Scottish Cup for the first time."